NBA Fans Debate If LeBron James Deserves To Be In The MVP Conversation

The question was asked if LeBron James is in the MVP conversation this season, and fans had a lot to say about it.

Credit: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

LeBron James had a massive performance against the Houston Rockets in his last game. Just 2 shy of 50 points, the King dropped what can only be described as an MVP performance. Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have continued to struggle, LeBron James has been their shining light once more as they try to hang around and find a way into the playoffs.

LeBron James had the 100th 40+ point game of his NBA career , and it was enough to finally get a win for his team. Anthony Davis has a potential return date now, and things are looking better for the Los Angeles Lakers with every passing day. Having said that, it's only relative, as the top spots in the Western Conference are well out of reach for the Lakers. As such, some interesting conversations are now being had.

NBA Fans Argued About Whether LeBron James Can Be The MVP

The MVP award is such that every fan, player, and analyst has their take on what makes a player the MVP. While some value team records and general accomplishments, others like to look at which player is most valuable for their team. LeBron James has been playing like one of the best in the league individually, but his team has been struggling, which made it an interesting question as to whether he could be the MVP.

"Every god damn year! No way, man." "He absolutely is the MVP." "It would be totally deserved, y'all seen the man's roster?" "He a dropping like 40 plus wit 8 and 9 duh MVP at 38." "Without a doubt, team need to start winning games tho." "Boys, the Lakers could miss the playoffs, let's relax." "Bro, no way LeBron is even Top 8 in this convo right now." "Way too many players on winning teams with better numbers." "LeBron James could be the MVP every season, it don't matter." "The King is easily the MVP." "No but if they climb up to the 5,4, or 3 spot then maybe." "There are already like 6 dudes in the race. No, LeBron does not need to be there."

While his averages for the season of nearly 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists are MVP numbers, it's negated by the Lakers' record. LeBron James is a marvel at his age, but there are plenty of names in a hotly-contested MVP race which means that the King likely won't be near the top of the race at any point soon.

