Zach Lowe Claims Nikola Jokic Is In The Running As The Best Passer Ever Alongside LeBron James And Magic Johnson

According to Zach Lowe, Nikola Jokic isn't just the greatest passing big man ever, but one of the true greats alongside Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

Nikola Jokic is barrelling towards potentially winning a third straight MVP award, something that even Michael Jordan and LeBron James never managed. The Big Serbian is showing off his most unreal efficiency and all-around game while leading the Denver Nuggets to potentially the top seed in the Western Conference.

There have been many that have disparaged what Nikola Jokic has achieved. People think that he doesn't deserve the MVP awards he's already gotten based on his lack of success in the playoffs, But there's no doubt that Jokic is an absolute unicorn, he did cross Wilt Chamberlain for most triple-doubles by a center .

Nikola Jokic's passing as a big man is what has won him a lot of plaudits, and many agree that he is the greatest passing big man of all time. But speaking on his Lowe Post podcast , analyst Zach Lowe took it to the next level, putting Jokic's name in conversation with the greatest passers ever, regardless of position.

The topic of Jokic being the best passing Center of all-time is done. He is already. Jokic is now contending for the title 'Best Passer of All-time.' In the same conversation with Magic, LeBron, etc. He is that good."

That is very high praise, both LeBron James and Magic Johnson had incredible court vision, unlike almost any other player in the league's history. While Nikola Jokic's 8 assists per game since 2019 aren't the gaudiest numbers, it's impossible to deny that he has the innate talent and gift. Listening to him talking about passing makes that evident.

Nikola Jokic Opened Up On Some Of His Most Incredible Passes

Whether it's finding cutters from the post with pinpoint accuracy or finding shooters on the perimeter, Jokic does it with consummate ease. And his no-look passes to the corner have caught the eye of fans multiple times, but he does them almost on a whim .

'Sometimes I just throw a pass without knowing there is someone there. In NBA, coaches always ask from guys to stand in the corner and I like that because sometimes when i don't know what to do with the ball I just throw it to the corner.''

There's no explanation for something like this other than genius, and that's exactly what Jokic is. While it might be a bit of hyperbole from Lowe to say he's in the running for the greatest passer of all time, Nikola Jokic will certainly go down as one of the best to ever do it. And the great thing is that fans will likely get to watch it for at least another 7-8 years.

