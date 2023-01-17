ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Rumors: Pelicans Have Interest In OG Anunoby And Gary Trent Jr.

By Lee Tran
The Pelicans are targeting some two-way players.

The New Orleans Pelicans are a top-tier team this year and are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference despite injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram . They have a legitimate chance to make it out of the West, and perhaps a win-now move could help them do that.

A recent report from Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson revealed that the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in acquiring Toronto Raptors players OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. It is clear that the team is looking to address their relative lack of shooting and improve their perimeter defense further. The Toronto Raptors are notably listening to offers on their core players right now.

New Orleans Pelicans are one of the teams that have registered interest in Toronto Raptors players OG Anunoby & Gary Trent Jr, sources share with @BallySports.

There is no doubt that both of these players could potentially be solid moves for the Toronto Raptors. Gary Trent Jr., in particular could be good due to his floor spacing, perimeter defense, and supplementary shot creation.

The New York Knicks And Phoenix Suns Are Also Interested In Adding Gary Trent Jr.

There is no doubt that Gary Trent Jr's complementary skillset makes him a good fit on a number of competing rosters. In fact, a previous report revealed that the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are also interested in acquiring him .

Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are two teams that have a level of internal interest in Trent ahead of the deadline, sources close to both organizations tell Fastbreak on FanNation. However, the asking price Toronto for Trent has not been revealed and rival executives believe that the Raptors will be aiming to add immediate draft capital given their recent struggles this season.

It remains to be seen which team will acquire Gary Trent Jr. The Toronto Raptors definitely have some incentive to move him based on his contract situation, and at this point, it seems as though it is a matter of "when and where" in terms of Trent Jr. getting traded by the team.

Perhaps we will see the New Orleans Pelicans come out on top when it comes to the Gary Trent Jr. sweepstakes. They definitely have the draft capital to make a splashy trade ahead of this year's trade deadline, and we'll have to wait to see what they decide to do ahead of this year's trade deadline.

FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

