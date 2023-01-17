ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Insider Reveals Toronto Raptors Are Interested In Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner, And Jakob Poeltl

By Lee Tran
 4 days ago

The Toronto Raptors are interested in adding a center ahead of the trade deadline.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Toronto Raptors are a team at a crossroads, and they could potentially be sellers ahead of this year's trade deadline. They have some solid veterans on the roster, but the talent on the roster has not resulted in overall team success.

A recent report revealed that the Toronto Raptors are trying to make some trades, most notably for a big man. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports has stated that Myles Turner , Deandre Ayton , and Jakob Poeltl are all targets for the team.

Myles Turner and Deandre Ayton have been two other centers on Toronto’s radar, sources said. And former Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, who left the franchise with DeMar DeRozan as part of a 2018 offseason blockbuster to land Kawhi Leonard, remains a target of Toronto’s front office, as Yahoo Sports reported in December.

The team has not had a quality center in a long time, and it is easy to see why they are trying to acquire one. Obviously, the center they would try to acquire likely depends on their goal at the deadline, but all are solid options for the Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors Are Listening To Offers On Their Core Players

There is no doubt that the Toronto Raptors have been disappointing this year, and the team is clearly weighing whether they should make changes or not. It has been reported that the team is listening to offers on core players , and it was noted that the team is "keeping their options open."

By all accounts, the team’s decision makers – led by president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster – have yet to definitively commit to a path. It seems increasingly unlikely that they would be looking to buy, given how the first half of the season has gone, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll operate as aggressive sellers either.

Currently, they don’t appear to be shopping any of their core players, according to multiple league sources, but they do seem willing to listen to offers.

“They’re keeping their options open,” as one source described their process, which means they also haven’t ruled out anything.

It remains to be seen what the Toronto Raptors end up doing with their roster. There is a chance they could bounce back and have a great second half of the season. However, some of their players will be free agents during this upcoming offseason, and Fred VanVleet has notably already received interest from teams .

Hopefully, we see the Toronto Raptors make a move. Their roster is clearly not close to being championship contenders, and perhaps it will be best to retool around Scottie Barnes.

