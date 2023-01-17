HOBOKEN, N.J. (January 18, 2023) – Graduate student Jess Broad hit a long jumper in the final minute to send No. 17 Stevens Institute of Technology women's basketball over No. 6 DeSales University 49-48 Wednesday night in a MAC Freedom matchup at Canavan Arena. The winning offensive play actually...

