No. 4 Men’s Volleyball Falls to Sacred Heart In Five Sets

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (January 18, 2023) – Senior Christopher Varseveld matched a career-high with eight blocks but No. 4 Stevens Institute of Technology men's volleyball dropped a thrilling five-set match to Sacred Heart University (18-25, 15-25, 25-17, 26-24, 11-15) Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup at the William H. Pitt Center.
