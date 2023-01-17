Read full article on original website
Related
Customers might hate Starbucks' new reward program, but Wall Street loves it
Bank of America says the revamped program, which requires more stars to earn popular freebies like lattes, could boost profits and speed up service.
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
Some Walmart employees can more than triple their wages by becoming truck drivers
Walmart currently has a private fleet of 13,000 drivers as it looks to expand its distribution-center network and deliver products to customers.
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town
Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
The Verge
Amazon is closing its AmazonSmile charity platform
Amazon is shutting down its AmazonSmile charity program next month. The closure coincides with a variety of cost-cutting efforts announced by the e-commerce giant that includes laying off thousands of employees. The AmazonSmile program functioned like an overlay for the standard Amazon site, allowing users to shop as normal, but...
Digital Trends
T-Mobile is leaving AT&T and Verizon in the 5G dust
Ookla has just published its latest market report revealing where U.S. mobile carriers and smartphone manufacturers stand in terms of providing the best 5G and 4G/LTE services. Contents. Not surprisingly, T-Mobile remained in the top spot during the fourth quarter of 2022, eclipsing its rivals when it comes to median...
nrn.com
Focus Brands bolsters leadership team with three new additions
Focus Brands®, parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's®, announced today the appointments of three senior leaders across two areas of the business. Effective immediately, the following executives will be leading...
nrn.com
Cost pressure in French fries, onion rings raises Portillo’s concerns
As price pressure on proteins begins to ease, inflation for side items like French fries and onion rings are knitting restaurant executive brows. “The most pressure that we are going to see are going to be on French fries and onion rings, which is a big side item for Portillo's,” said Michelle Hook, chief financial officer for the Oak Brook, Ill.-based Portillo’s Inc., during a presentation earlier in January at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Fla.
nrn.com
Why Sweet Chick moved to a fast-casual model
Sweet Chick is expanding across the U.S. The New York City-based chicken shop is starting to franchise with a new prototype, and it thinks it can stand out amid a sea of competitors. Older units have already been converted to the new, fast-casual model. Prior to that, all units were...
nrn.com
Restaurant sales and traffic declined in December
New data from the National Restaurant Association shows that restaurant sales in December tapered off in December – to $88.3 billion – compared to November, which generated $89.2 billion. The association reports that October and November sales were $1.6 billion lower than preliminary numbers shared by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Comments / 0