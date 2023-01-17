Read full article on original website
Related
jcpost.com
Lois Anne (Fields) Mugler
It is in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection that the family of Lois Anne (Fields) Mugler announces her passing into the arms of Jesus on January 16, 2023. Lois was born on October 14, 1938, in Kansas City, MO to Florence Lillian (Foster) and Eugene Maxwell Fields. Two years later her beloved sister, Karen Sue, joined the family. Filling the family’s early years with song, Lois took piano lessons and sang at school. Later, when the family moved out to their farm, her days also turned to chores and hard work. The family planted an orchard, vegetables and grew strawberries, calling their place on Mission Rd. Strawberry Hill.
jcpost.com
Jeffrey John Morgan
Jeffrey John Morgan was born June 24, 1954, in Herington, Kansas. His parents were Lawrence V. and Marjorie M. (Lorson) Morgan. Jeff left this earthly life on January 15, 2023, at Legacy Care Facility in Herington, Kansas attaining the age of 68 years and 205 days. On July 4, 1954, Jeff was baptized in the name of the Triune God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in Hope, Kansas. Jeff completed his instruction and was confirmed in his catholic faith on October 23, 1966.
jcpost.com
Edward John Freshnock
Edward John Freshnock, age 87, of Manhattan, died January 12, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan. “Ed,” son of John Freshnock and Mary Kotlarchik, was born in Webster Hollow, Pennsylvania on November 3, 1935. He graduated from Rostraver Township high school in 1953. Ed went on to graduate with a B.A. degree in Business Administration and Economics from Bethany College, Bethany, West Virginia, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He married his wife Margaret Ann Young on June 24, 1960 in Marion, Ohio. He started his retail career with G.C. Murphy & Co. then joined Gambles-Skogmo. Ed retired from Duckwall Alco of Abilene, Kansas after 28 years. During his career, he progressed from store manager to district manager, regional manager and then vice president, relocating his family a total of 12 times. When he was a district manager for one of Gambles’ Tempo stores here in Manhattan, he told Margaret that this would be a great town to raise their family. Eight Years later in 1975, they moved from Worthington, Ohio to Manhattan, where he managed the Alco store with one stipulation: that Alco would not make him move. They set about raising Wildcats with all four of their children attending KSU. He managed store #45 until he retired in 2003. Due to his skillful management, the Alco store was one of the highest performing stores in the chain, supporting families, offering first job experiences and helping employees achieve their dreams.
jcpost.com
Alvin R. Ferguson
Alvin R. Ferguson of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on January 16, 2023. Al is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two (62) years, Julia Maule Ferguson, who resides in the home. Al is survived by a daughter Jill Ferguson of Santa Monica, CA, and of the last couple years residing in Junction City, to provide care and comfort to her mother and father. Also survived by a son Mark Ferguson of Overland Park, KS, and wife Elaine Ferguson and her son, Michael O. Sinn, with three grandchildren: Jessica Ferguson, of Scottsdale, AZ; Elizabeth Ferguson of Overland Park, KS; and Samuel Ferguson, of Kansas City, MO; and their mother Suzanne Pope Ferguson, of Leawood, KS.
jcpost.com
William R. Matson
William R. Matson, age 72, of Waterville, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. William was born August 2, 1950, in Axtell, to Clair L. and Madge M. (Still) Matson. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Virginia. Per his wishes, he was interred with a...
jcpost.com
John Edward Hanson
John Edward Hanson, age 78, of Manhattan, died January 16, 2023 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community – Sloan House in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on December 18, 1944 in Manhattan, the son of Harold and Lola (Russell) Hanson. He grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1962.
Comments / 0