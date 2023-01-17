Woman Visits 'McDonald's' Drive-Thru and Lets Staff Pick Her Order

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We love eating at fast food restaurants abroad. The quality is unmatched, and the service is usually spot-on. If you’re a fast food fan or eat it when you need it, you’ll enjoy today’s post.

TikTok content creator @bechardgrave shared her visit to McDonald’s in Australia. She decided to allow the employee to choose her lunchtime meal. Looks like they did her right!

Well, allowing someone else to select your meal takes guts. We’re not sure we could be that brave. Releasing control over your food can end badly, especially if the person in charge doesn’t know your eating habits. Thankfully, @bechardgrave ended up with a tasty lunch. We’d eat that chicken wrap, especially since it is unavailable here in the states. Plus, you can’t go wrong with those delicious French fries or iced coffee.

She ended up with a good meal. That worker did an excellent job of selecting yummy menu options. But let’s see how the TikTok community responded to it. User @Imma gril some baba grills said, “Yummy, but they taste better with no sauce.” @Emily wrote, “Yummm. What a great idea.” @Tori Anderson revealed, “I was literally the manager on shift when this happened. I knew you looked familiar. Haha.” @Mellie replied, “Love that an iced coffee was part of the order.” @keywildcat01 asked, “Is no one going to talk about how cute the dog is in the back of the car?”

We really enjoyed this video. But then again, who doesn’t love a McDonald’s run? If you liked the video and want more content, visit @bechardgrave’s TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss what she’s been eating.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !