Reese Witherspoon and Niece Put Famous Smoothies in L.A. to the Test

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you already love Reese Witherspoon, we've found yet another reason to adore her. And her darling niece couldn’t be more delightful, either. TikTok content creator and superstar @ reesewitherspoon shares an adorable review of two celebrity smoothies.

These ladies couldn't be more beautiful! And the drinks sound amazing, too!

Those Erewhon smoothie sound sensational. Reese and her beautiful niece couldn’t be cuter. First, they tried the Hailey Bieber smoothie. With a big, wide-eyed smile, her niece tells us it tastes like strawberries and cream, and Reese agreed with her review. Next up is the Bella Hadid, and Reese gives it a try first. She tells us it takes like an orange creamsicle and her niece confirms its delicious flavor. We would love to give these organic smoothies a try for ourselves. It’s always so much fun to try new things, especially when it’s with your niece or nephew is in town for a visit. They also offer tons of flavors like mint chip, matcha, coconut cloud, and peanut butter blast. Yum! They have plenty of options to keep you coming back.

The audience loved seeing Reese and her stunning niece. Viewer @StacySmith commented, “Oh my! She looks just like you!!” She really does. Viewer @AmandaEdens267 said, “She is your mini, she is absolutely beautiful!!” Viewer @JonnyCakes asked, “Reese what would be in the Reese Witherspoon Smoothie?” That’s a great question.

We loved seeing their joyful eyes light up. If we’re in LA anytime soon, we will definitely stop by to give these smoothies a taste. Maybe they’ll offer a Reese Witherspoon flavor when we do.