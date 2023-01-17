Read full article on original website
Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
Victim identified in Jan. 11 fatal crash along I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. Authorities say that a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle...
Travelers beware: I-29 in Lincoln County seeing multiple crashes and slide-ins due to poor road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Those traveling today should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially along rural roadways in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that they’re responding to several crashes along I-29 between Sioux Falls and Beresford. In a Facebook...
Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday. Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.
Officials ask for public’s help locating wanted man
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man. Kaynen Dantrel Nipp, 23, is wanted for abuse or cruelty to a minor under age seven. Nipp is 5’9″ and approximately 160 pounds. If you have any information on...
Former attorney charged with rape in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former attorney accused of rape is out on bond Wednesday after spending the previous night in the Minnehaha County Jail. A judge had set bond at $10,000 cash or surety. Joseph Smyrak appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge entered a not-guilty...
Sioux Falls Police asking for help locating missing teens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for two runaways and are asking for the public’s assistance. Gabriella Stock is a 13-year-old female, 5’3″, and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie. Tate Fredericks is an 11-year-old male, 5’8″, and was last seen wearing a black bugs bunny sweatshirt. The two are considered endangered due to their age. If located call 911 or 605-367-7000.
Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
Local car lot vandalized over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
Winter Storm Warning For Sioux Falls Wednesday into Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of South Dakota including Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County. The Warning is in effect from 6:00 PM Wednesday (1/18/23) through Tuesday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy falling snow and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility....
Multiple advisories issued for KELO listening area ahead of another winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of winter precipitation enters the region Wednesday, advisories have been issued for a majority of the KELO listening area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas west and north of Sioux Falls. The National Weather Service has since upgraded...
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
Sioux Falls divorce decision sent back to circuit court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge must take another look at how an ex-husband’s military-retirement pay should be split with the ex-wife, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices unanimously found that Circuit Judge Jon Sogn made an incorrect calculation. They ordered the Minnehaha County...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow tonight into Thursday
A powerful, fast-moving winter storm system will bring heavy snow to much of our region tonight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along and south of a line from Sioux Falls to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of that line, where accumulation will be around 2 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts will be to the south and east with a sharp drop off to the northwest. If this system should trend slightly further south, snowfall amounts could be a bit lower. Snow will continue to develop and move north across the region throughout the night. When it is snowing it will snow heavily. This will be a short duration, heavy snow event with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will quickly become snow-covered and slippery. While there may be an occasional gust to 20 or 25 mph, especially far south and west, wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue with this system. There will be significant travel impacts tonight into the Thursday morning commute. Snow will gradually end from west to east by late Thursday morning, with travel conditions gradually improving on Thursday afternoon.
Watertown Facing Some Questions As Pierre In Making EAS Recommendation
PIERRE — Last week, the City of Pierre recommended a two-hub option from Denver Air Connection to fly eight weekly round trip flights to Denver and four flights to Minneapolis. Watertown officials shared similar concerns to Pierre in their recommendation to stay with the current six Denver/six Chicago flights…
Governor Wrestling Routes Huron in Dual
The Pierre Governor wrestling teams would knock off the Huron Tigers on Thursday with ease as the girls would win every match and the boys winning 66-7. For the Governor girls, Sydney Uhrig, Shaylee Speck, Constance Antell, Ireland Templeton and Marlee Shorter would all get pinfall wins as Gianna Stangeland also had a major decision win and Dani Ringstmeyer with a decision victory for the Govs to sweep the Tigers.
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
