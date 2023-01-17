ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?

When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 COUNTRY

What Great Thing Sets Wyoming Apart From The Other 49 States?

Usually you don't ask for other people's opinion, because we all know, they're going to give it to you an may not be anywhere close to what you want. On a rare occasion, the moment you've been waiting for...someone actually asks you for you opinion. In this particular case, there's actually no wrong answer, so your opinion counts.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?

Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyomingites can witness rare comet tonight, in coming weeks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have the chance to see a rare comet zoom across the sky for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF, also known as the “Green Comet,” will be visible in the night sky tonight until Feb. 12. The comet, which only passes the earth...
WYOMING STATE
steamboatradio.com

Livestock Guardian Dogs aren’t abandoned; They are working

Please don’t rescue livestock guard dogs. They may look like they are abandoned but they aren’t. Don’t feed them or pick them up. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming is sending out notice about the livestock guardian dogs that are specifically bred and trained to protect cattle and sheep. It’s a non-lethal tool for livestock management throughout Wyoming and Colorado. But some people don’t know this and they are accidentally removing the dogs from their outposts on Bureau of Land Management Land or national forest lands.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Colder and drier pattern takes hold for now

JACKSON, Wyo. – The pattern is drying out across Western Wyoming this week as a storm passes south of the area and a ridge of high pressure builds over the West Coast. Colder air has also arrived from the north. However, we will see light snow chances return this weekend and early next week.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Cooler Thursday, Light snow in Evening hours

Thursday’s high temperatures will be below average, especially in the Wind River & Upper Green River basins. Light snow will develop over western Wyoming this afternoon & spread Southeast and East tonight. This snow will generally impact areas Southwest of a Cody to Jeffrey City line. Snow amounts will be light. Expected high temperatures will be 31 at Dubois, the upper 20s at Thermopolis and Worland, and the mid-to-low teens for Lander Riverton and Shoshoni.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Food Bank of Wyoming Looks Ahead to 2023

Wyoming, (Wyoming News Now) - We all hope the day will come when neighbors across Wyoming no longer experience food insecurity, until then Food Bank of Wyoming promises to always be a resource to help ensure our communities don’t face hunger. In 2023, Food Bank of Wyoming has optimistic goals for our programs, operations, and community engagement to amplify our efforts across the state. After a hard year for many Wyoming residents experiencing high inflation, Food Bank of Wyoming understands communities need nourishing meals more than ever with more than 10% of residents, including thousands of children, currently facing food insecurity. Executive Director, Rachel Bailey, recognizes the hard work both individuals and organizations do to help address this pressing issue. “In the seven months I have been Executive Director, I have witnessed communities coming together with strength and resilience to support neighbors in need during historic inflation and continued fallout from the pandemic,” says Bailey. Looking ahead to 2023, Food Bank of Wyoming will continue to rely on community partners and their dedicated staff to further their mission to end hunger in Wyoming. By coming up with innovative solutions to help our partners expand their capacity, grow a strong volunteer base, and improve financial resources, Food Bank of Wyoming can help our partners more equitably serve Wyoming communities and get food to anyone who needs it. Here’s what Food Bank of Wyoming has planned for 2023.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

No Surprise: This winter has received the most snow since 2013-14

There has been a LOT of snow so far this winter across central WY. Riverton has recorded about 48 inches but Lander’s snowfall total is over 55 inches. Here are some charts showing how much snow fell over the past 15 years, through Jan 18th. No surprise, the most has been this winter.
RIVERTON, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Y95 COUNTRY

Laramie, WY
311
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Y95 Country, KCGY-FM , plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y95country.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy