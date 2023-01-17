Gov. Greg Abbott says in inauguration speech Legislature will prioritize budget surplus, schools and power grid

Read full article on original website
KRGV
Suspects in Starr County shooting arrested near Houston
Two suspects wanted in connection with a New Year's shooting in Starr County were arrested near the city of Houston, the Starr County Sheriff's Office announced. Heliberto Clarke and Earon Clark are in the custody of the Pasadena Police Department on multiple charges following a shooting that occurred in the city of Escobares at the beginning of the year.
KRGV
New project upgrading streetlights throughout city of Peñitas
Nora Garza has been living in Peñitas for 27 years. She lives with her two sons and grandkids, and says the light posts outside her home are dim. “We have been in the dark like for a long time,” Garza said. Peñitas City Manager Beto Garza says changes...
