Rick Beier formally appointed TRF fire chief
by April Scheinoha Reporter The Thief River Falls City Council made it official at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
kvrr.com
Ramsey Co. attorney’s office reviews cases where former medical examiner testified, investigated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s office is investigating dozens of cases involving the testimony or investigation of former medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee. Last week, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office was vacating the murder conviction of a man who was sent...
Multiple threats on social media addressed
by David Hill Editor Threats to the Pennington County District Court, local law enforcement, and School District
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Merlyn Lindemoen, 67
Newfolden - Merlyn Lindemoen, of Newfolden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, at the age of 67
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Accident in Grand Forks County
A Northwood, North Dakota man was killed in a single vehicle accident Tuesday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 75 year old died after the 2004 Pontiac Bonneville he was driving left Highway 15 and overturned in the snow filled ditch. According to the...
valleynewslive.com
Suspect arrested in Brickhouse Restaurant vandalism
ROSEAU, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Owners of the Brickhouse Restaurant, Bar & Patio say that an arrest has been made in their case of vandalism that occurred earlier this week. At this time it is still unknown who was arrested in connection to the crime. Valley News Live...
