Boston, MA

Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
I wanna be ur Bubbalooo
3d ago

Mentally ill and in need of being put in an institution for the sick in the head for the rest of his life. We need mental health facilities real bad in the USA.

Opinion Lin
3d ago

He needs to be convicted of the hate crime and sentenced.. However this country needs to bring back institutions so people who are a threat to themselves or OTHERS can be removed from Society and locked up...

TipCanoe
3d ago

Dude needs a psych eval and jail time if for no other reason than to keep the public safe.

