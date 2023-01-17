Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

Read full article on original website
I wanna be ur Bubbalooo
3d ago
Mentally ill and in need of being put in an institution for the sick in the head for the rest of his life. We need mental health facilities real bad in the USA.
Opinion Lin
3d ago
He needs to be convicted of the hate crime and sentenced.. However this country needs to bring back institutions so people who are a threat to themselves or OTHERS can be removed from Society and locked up...
TipCanoe
3d ago
Dude needs a psych eval and jail time if for no other reason than to keep the public safe.
universalhub.com
Man in wheelchair killed in Mass and Cass hit and run
Live Boston reports a driver hit a man in a wheelchair on Melnea Cass Boulevard near Massachusetts Avenue, dragged him down the road, then drove off, leaving the man to die, sometime before 11 p.m.
universalhub.com
Man opens fire in Bowdoin Street barbershop; one person grazed in the neck
A man walked into the Eliot Barber Shop, 243 Bowdoin St. in Dorchester and opened fire with a gun shortly before 9:20 p.m. One man was grazed in the neck. The shooter ran out of the store towards Olney Street and may have gotten into a waiting car. In October,...
whdh.com
WATCH: Roslindale pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Roslindale pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint. The crime, caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Arboretum Pizza Grill on Friday afternoon. Video shows the masked gunman wearing pink gloves walk into the store around 4:30 p.m., brandish a firearm, and rip...
whdh.com
Man killed in hit-and-run near Mass. & Cass in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass. Boulevard after a person in a wheelchair was fatally struck Friday night by a motorist who fled the scene. Police cruisers and crime scene tape could be seen at the intersection late Friday night and into...
Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
WCVB
DA: Officer accidentally fired during standoff with armed suspect in Boston triple-decker
BOSTON — One man was seen being taken into custody Friday after a standoff inside a Boston triple-decker in which the suspect and an officer fired their weapons. Investigators tell NewsCenter5 the man barricaded himself inside the multi-family home on Harvard Street early Friday afternoon and shot at police. Radio traffic indicated the man fired at least one time.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
Littleton gun dealer charged with selling guns — later found at a crime scene — that he knew would go to an underage man
The guns were found in the home of a 20-year-old who had just been involved in a shooting in Hyde Park. A Littleton gun dealer is facing federal charges for allegedly selling guns to a so-called straw buyer he knew was buying for an underage man after the guns were discovered at a Boston crime scene.
universalhub.com
Man charged with raping woman at Chinatown hotel, holding her there for ransom
A Boston man was ordered held without bail for at least 60 days at his arraignment this week for kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery and threats for an incident Monday morning at the DoubleTree Hotel, 821 Washington St. in Chinatown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
universalhub.com
Alleged Cambridge Street bank robber made two mistakes: He didn't check his loot for a tracker and he tried escaping on the Red Line
A man with a criminal record dating to 1990 was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail at his arraignment on a charge that he robbed the TD Bank branch at 250 Cambridge St. on Beacon Hill on Tuesday afternoon, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Joseph Campbell, 59,...
Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
newsnationnow.com
Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern
COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Police release new photos of woman missing out of East Boston
Police said Reina Morales Rojas, a mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 26. Boston police have released new photos of Reina Morales Rojas, an East Boston woman missing since November. Thursday’s update also corrected the spelling of Morales Rojas’s first name from a previous release. The...
Boston Man With 15-Page Arrest Record Charged With Rape At Hotel: DA
A 49-year-old Boston man with a long criminal record now faces violent rape charges stemming from an incident in a hotel earlier this week, authorities said. Herbert Jones faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery, and threats, the Suffo…
Arlington police charge Boston man for yet another home improvement scam
This is the second time this week that Arlington police have arrested someone for a home improvement scam. For the second time this week, Arlington police charged a man for scamming a resident using a common home improvement scheme. Jack Clarke, 23, of Boston, was charged with larceny by false...
whdh.com
MGH medical assistant placed on administrative leave after being accused of raping patient
BOSTON (WHDH) - A medical assistant at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly sexually assaulting a patient. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape and indecent assault. He was ordered held...
5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police
A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials. Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park…
NECN
‘Absolutely Gruesome': Mother Horrified by Burning, Beating That Left 7-Year-Old Son in Coma
A New Hampshire man is facing numerous charges after a 7-year-old boy was found unconscious and suffering from serious burns to his face and body on Tuesday. Rainah Riley says her son, Jaevion, is in a coma after being rushed to a hospital in Boston. She says the man who was arrested, 25-year-old Murtadah Moham, is his biological father.
Thieves break into Mattapan dentist office, steal electronics
BOSTON - Boston police are going through security video trying to track down thieves who broke into a Mattapan dentist office overnight Saturday into Friday. "It's pretty upsetting really," said an employee. "All the drawers were wide open. Everything was just scattered everywhere." The video shows a group of people going door-to-door with flashlights inside River Street Family Dental, and then ripping flat screen televisions from walls. They also stole several desktop computers, a video game console from the children's break room, a safe, the cash register, and some tooth whitening equipment. "The place was completely destroyed. There was a mess everywhere," said the employee. The thieves broke-in through a heavy locked door after 11:00 p.m. Thursday, and then returned for more after 2:00am Friday. Employees want patients to know the office will be open and ready to see people in the dentist chairs on Monday. "We're really like a family, and we treat all of our patients with the utmost respect, and for something like this to happen, it's really, really upsetting."
