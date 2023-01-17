Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

BOSTON - Boston police are going through security video trying to track down thieves who broke into a Mattapan dentist office overnight Saturday into Friday. "It's pretty upsetting really," said an employee. "All the drawers were wide open. Everything was just scattered everywhere." The video shows a group of people going door-to-door with flashlights inside River Street Family Dental, and then ripping flat screen televisions from walls. They also stole several desktop computers, a video game console from the children's break room, a safe, the cash register, and some tooth whitening equipment. "The place was completely destroyed. There was a mess everywhere," said the employee. The thieves broke-in through a heavy locked door after 11:00 p.m. Thursday, and then returned for more after 2:00am Friday. Employees want patients to know the office will be open and ready to see people in the dentist chairs on Monday. "We're really like a family, and we treat all of our patients with the utmost respect, and for something like this to happen, it's really, really upsetting."

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO