ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
MedicalXpress
New research identifies a potential treatment target for hepatoblastoma, the most common liver cancer in children
Although rare compared to adult liver cancers, hepatoblastoma is the most common pediatric liver malignancy, and its incidence is increasing. In a novel study appearing in The American Journal of Pathology, investigators studying a mouse model of hepatoblastoma report that the protein heat shock transcription factor 1 (HSF1) is needed for aggressive tumor growth and may be a viable pharmacologic target for hepatoblastoma treatment.
curetoday.com
‘Getting Close’ To Making Stem, Bone Marrow Transplants Safer for Patients With Blood Cancer
Patients with blood cancer may develop serious infections after transplants, but a T-cell therapy may improve symptoms and side effects. Posoleucel, an off-the-shelf T-cell therapy, was deemed feasible, tolerable and effective for the treatment of infections following a hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT), according to recent study results. An HCT, also...
How a Slow-Growing Leukemia Transforms to a More Aggressive Cancer
Every year, up to 1% of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a slow-growing blood cancer, have their disease transform into a far more aggressive cancer, a form of lymphoma known as Richter’s Syndrome. For the most part, the genomic changes that underlie this metamorphosis and push it forward have been obscure, hindering advances in treatment.
MedicalXpress
Investigational drug may combat brain tumors by targeting cancer cells' fat production
Because glioblastoma, a highly aggressive and lethal brain cancer, is resistant to conventional therapies, investigators are searching for characteristics of glioblastoma cells that could point to promising drug targets. One such characteristic is the cells' reliance on what's called de novo lipid synthesis—or the conversion of carbohydrates to fats—to support...
curetoday.com
New KRAS Inhibitor to Be Studied in Lung, Colon and Pancreatic Cancers
The COVALENT-102 trial will investigate BMF-219 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal and pancreatic cancers. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1/2b COVALENT-102 trial, examining BMF-219 in adults with KRAS-mutated unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, according to Biomea Fusion Inc, the manufacturer of the oral drug.
How Is Lung Cancer Diagnosed?
Your healthcare provider may use a combination of physical, blood, imaging, laboratory, and lung function tests to make a lung cancer diagnosis.
technologynetworks.com
Drug Sensitivity Study Provides Blueprint for Childhood Leukemia Precision Medicine
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are reporting the most comprehensive study to date describing the variations in drug response across different genetic subtypes of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The findings provide a blueprint for precision medicine to further individualize therapy. The study was published today in Nature Medicine.
Medical News Today
What are the types of chronic lymphocytic leukemia?
There are two kinds of lymphocytes: B cells and T cells. CLL can affect either type. Experts can classify CLL depending on the cells it affects and whether it is fast- or slow-growing. This article discusses the types of CLL, their causes and symptoms, and more. To discover more evidence-based...
targetedonc.com
Treatment With or Without Bevacizumab Added to Atezolizumab and Chemotherapy Showed Benefit in BTC
Modest clinical benefit elicited with or without bevacizumab added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus cisplatin/gemcitabine in biliary tract cancer. A modest clinical benefit was seen with treatment with or without bevacizumab (Avastin) added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and cisplatin/gemcitabine in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), according to findings from the dual experimental arm, phase 2 IMbrave 151 trial (NCT04677504).1.
cgtlive.com
CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind – January 20, 2023
Review top news and interview highlights from the week ending January 20, 2023. Welcome to CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind! We’ve compiled 5 highlights from this week’s coverage of advances in gene and cell therapies, including FDA actions, notable research, and interviews with experts across the field. The FDA...
cgtlive.com
Late-Onset Pompe Disease Gene Therapy Cleared to Continue Trial
The FDA has lifted a clinical hold placed in the summer of 2022 due to a mild but medically significant case of peripheral sensory neuropathy. The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on Astellas Pharma’s phase 1/2 FORTIS trial (NCT04174105) of AT845 in patients with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD). Astellas is working to resume dosing in the trial.1.
cgtlive.com
Editas Sells off iNK Preclinical Cell Therapy Program, Gene-Editing Technologies to Shoreline
The company is reprioritizing to focus on its clinical stage programs, which ran into a number of setbacks in 2022. Shoreline Biosciences’ is acquiring Editas Medicines’ cell therapy programs, including its induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived natural killer cell (iNK) preclinical programs, and licensing its SLEEK (SeLection by Essential-gene Exon Knock-in) and AsCas12a gene editing technologies for oncologic and other indications.1.
cgtlive.com
Akshay Sharma, MBBS, on Investigating CRISPR/Cas9 Edited Cells for Sickle Cell Disease
The assistant member of the bone marrow transplant department at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital discussed advantages of OTQ923 in treating SCD. “By editing the gamma globin promoter, we are creating mutations which are very similar to hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin. There are many of these either small or large deletions and mutations, which exist in individuals naturally... Nature has already done this natural experiment for us, and people already have these mutations. So, by recreating those mutations, hopefully we can take advantage of what nature has offered us and treat patients with sickle cell as well.”
MedicalXpress
Nab-paclitaxel does not extend biliary tract cancer survival, but may benefit some
Adding nab-paclitaxel to a standard treatment of gemcitabine plus cisplatin does not significantly extend median overall survival (OS) time for patients with advanced biliary tract cancers, although it may provide a benefit for subsets of patients with locally advanced disease or gallbladder adenocarcinoma. These results are from the phase 3...
MedicineNet.com
Is Kaposi’s Sarcoma an STD?
The cause of Kaposi’s sarcoma (KS) is still unknown. The condition could be brought on by a sexually transmitted agent. KS manifests more quickly in HIV-positive people and is not typically detected in the blood of infected people. What is Kaposi’s sarcoma?. Kaposi’s sarcoma develops in the lining...
cgtlive.com
Neovascular AMD Gene Therapy Cleared for Trials
A phase 1 clinical trial of EXG102-031 is expected to initiate in the first quarter of 2023. The FDA has cleared Exegenesis Bio’s investigational new drug application (IND) for its novel gene therapy EXG102-031 for the potential treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Exegenesis plans to initiate a...
targetedonc.com
Zolbetuximab and mFOLFOX6 Survival in CLDN18.2+ Advanced Gastric/GEJ Adenocarcinoma
The combination of zolbetuximab and mFOLFOX6 prolonged survival in patients with CLDN18.2+ advanced gastric gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, according to the phase 3 data from the SPOTLIGHT trial. Primary findings from the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial (NCT03504397) showed that the combination of zolbetuximab plus mFOLFOX6 in the first-line significantly improved progression-free...
targetedonc.com
Envafolimab, Lenvatinib, and TACE Elicits Promising Efficacy/Safety in Unresectable HCC
Favorable safety and efficacy data were seen with envafolimab, lenvatinib and transarterial chemoembolization in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy signals when given envafolimab (KNO35) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), according to findings from the phase 2 CISLC-12 study (NCT05213221) presented during the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to LNS8801 for Metastatic Cutaneous Melanoma
LNS8801 has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and demonstrated clinical benefit in patients with advanced cancers. Now, the FDA has granted the agent orphan drug designation for metastatic cutaneous melanoma. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation for LNS8801 for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous melanoma, according to...
