Late-Onset Pompe Disease Gene Therapy Cleared to Continue Trial
The FDA has lifted a clinical hold placed in the summer of 2022 due to a mild but medically significant case of peripheral sensory neuropathy. The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on Astellas Pharma’s phase 1/2 FORTIS trial (NCT04174105) of AT845 in patients with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD). Astellas is working to resume dosing in the trial.1.
Editas Sells off iNK Preclinical Cell Therapy Program, Gene-Editing Technologies to Shoreline
The company is reprioritizing to focus on its clinical stage programs, which ran into a number of setbacks in 2022. Shoreline Biosciences’ is acquiring Editas Medicines’ cell therapy programs, including its induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived natural killer cell (iNK) preclinical programs, and licensing its SLEEK (SeLection by Essential-gene Exon Knock-in) and AsCas12a gene editing technologies for oncologic and other indications.1.
Gene Therapy Improves Visual Acuity in MT-ND4 LHON Compared to Natural History
Investigators analyzed data from 3 phase 3 studies and a long-term follow-up study. Lenadogene nolparvovec improved visual acuity in patients with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) carrying the m.11778G>A ND4 mutation (MT-ND4) compared to what has previously been observed with natural history of the disease as seen in the observational REALITY trial (NCT03295071), according to an indirect comparison including data from the phase 3 REFLECT (NCT03293524), RESCUE (NCT02652767), REVERSE (NCT02652780), and RESTORE (NCT03406104) trials.1.
CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind – January 20, 2023
Review top news and interview highlights from the week ending January 20, 2023. Welcome to CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind! We’ve compiled 5 highlights from this week’s coverage of advances in gene and cell therapies, including FDA actions, notable research, and interviews with experts across the field. The FDA...
EtranaDez “Transformative” for Patients With Hemophilia B
Steven Pipe, MD, CS Mott Children’s Hospital, discussed the latest follow-up data from the HOPE-B study of the approved Hemgenix therapy. Updated follow-up data from the phase 3 HOPE-B trial (NCT03569891) have continued to demonstrate durable factor 9 (FIX) expression in people with moderate to severe hemophilia B treated with etranacogene dezaparvovec (Hemgenix; EtranaDez; CSL Behring, UniQure). The data were presented by Steven Pipe, MD, professor, pediatric hematology/oncology at CS Mott Children’s Hospital, at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, held December 10-12, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Hemgenix was approved for this indication in November 2022.
Diane Simeone, MD, on Addressing Unmet Needs in Colorectal Cancer, NSCLC, and Pancreatic Cancer
Simeone discussed the design of BASECAMP-1, an observational study for patients previously treated for solid tumors who are at a high risk of relapse. For patients with metastatic solid tumors, such as colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and pancreatic cancer, currently available treatment options are limited, especially when surgical resection is not curative.
