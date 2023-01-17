Steven Pipe, MD, CS Mott Children’s Hospital, discussed the latest follow-up data from the HOPE-B study of the approved Hemgenix therapy. Updated follow-up data from the phase 3 HOPE-B trial (NCT03569891) have continued to demonstrate durable factor 9 (FIX) expression in people with moderate to severe hemophilia B treated with etranacogene dezaparvovec (Hemgenix; EtranaDez; CSL Behring, UniQure). The data were presented by Steven Pipe, MD, professor, pediatric hematology/oncology at CS Mott Children’s Hospital, at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, held December 10-12, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Hemgenix was approved for this indication in November 2022.

