tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Has Roman Reigns’ WWE Title In His Sights
Sami Zayn is talking about the possibility of winning the WWE Title even though Roman Reigns currently holds that title and they are part of The Bloodline together. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, which is over 870 days. Reigns also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 meaning he’s held that title for nearly nine months too.
Backstage Details On Who Decided To Split The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Titles
The Usos hold two sets of Tag Team Titles, but WWE has decided to split them up with their next title defense coming in a match where only the Raw titles are on the line. It was at Money in the Bank in July 2021 when The Usos beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. That match, which took place on the Kickoff Show, was the beginning of the longest Tag Team Title reign in WWE history. The Usos have held those Smackdown Tag Team Titles for just about 550 days – around a year and a half.
Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
Road Dogg Believes Asuka Should Be “The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now”
It’s fair to consider Road Dogg as a big fan of Asuka based on his recent comments praising the Japanese superstar whom he thinks deserves a monster push by WWE. When it comes to getting a massive push in WWE, they don’t get much bigger than Roman Reigns over the past three years. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship since August 2020 and as we approach the Royal Rumble, he’s still holding that title nearly two and a half years later. Reigns has also been WWE Champion for the past eight months as well.
Ex-WWE Star Rumored To Be Returning Drops Major Hint Of Royal Rumble Return
The WWE Royal Rumble match is a time for surprises and one former star that’s likely to return has dropped a hint about her comeback on social media. Chelsea Green has been expected to return to WWE after her run in Impact Wrestling came to an end a few months ago. In December, Green shut down her exclusive content page with Fightful Select reporting at the time that she was headed to WWE.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Jay Briscoe’s Mother Comments On Her Son’s Death, Update On Money Raised For Family
The death of Jay Briscoe has hit the wrestling world hard while his mother has issued some comments and money continues to be raised to support his family. On Tuesday, January 17th, Jay Briscoe was driving his car in Laurel, Delaware with his two daughters and a driver in another lane went into his lane for some reason leading to a head-on collision. Jay and the woman driving the other car were killed while Jay’s daughters are in the hospital. Jay Briscoe – whose real name is Jamin Pugh – passed away at 38 years old. He had a wife and three children.
Police Check On Kevin Nash After Recent Concerning Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash caused concern with recent comments on his podcast, and it has now emerged that police were called to check on the star. Following a tragic 2022 for Kevin Nash in which his long-time friend Scott Hall passed away in March before Nash’s 26-year-old son Tristen died in October, the star caused some alarm with recent comments.
The Rock Appears Unlikely To Compete At WrestleMania 39 Due To Lack Of Time To Prepare
In the latest update of “will he or won’t he” regarding The Rock’s participation at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, it appears as though Dwayne Johnson will not be in a match. Ever since WWE announced that WrestleMania 39 would be in Los Angeles, there was...
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of Week 1/20: Jay Briscoe Tribute, WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, Vince McMahon, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to avoid your returning boss around the office, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday practicing throwing the football farther than three yards and missed Raw. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of...
WWE Changes Segment Involving The Bloodline At Raw’s 30th Anniversary
There has been a change to what The Bloodline will be doing on the 30th Anniversary Raw special. It was this past Monday on the January 16th edition of Raw when WWE was advertising a segment involving The Bloodline where every generation of The Bloodline would be part of a ceremony to acknowledge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Ex-NJPW Star Makes WWE Debut
A former New Japan Pro Wrestling star has made their WWE debut after making an appearance at a live event to confront an NXT star. Karl Fredericks allowed his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling to expire in September 2022, noting on social media at the time that he would not be putting pen to paper on a new deal with the company.
Ex-SmackDown Star Shares Photo Back In WWE Ring
One of the more unique stars in wrestling history has shared a photo back in a WWE ring as they were present for SmackDown in Detroit. The 20th of January edition of SmackDown showcased some of the best tag team wrestling in the company as the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Tournament began. It seemed appropriate that tag team action took centre stage on the week that the wrestling world lost one of the most decorated tag team stars of all time, Jay Briscoe.
Two Major Heel Turns On AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California saw two stars of the company show their true colours as they attacked a homegrown star. On Wednesday night as AEW paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe, it was only fitting that former Ring of Honor stars such as The Young Bucks, Bryan Danielson, Jay Lethal, and Bandido were all in action.
More Matches Added To NJPW Battle In The Valley
KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone isn’t the only big match happening on NJPW’s next big US show. Battle in the Valley, which takes place on February 18th, is New Japan’s first big international show of the year. The show has already garnered plenty of interest after it was announced that IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI will defend that title against Mercedes Mone in Mone’s first match outside WWE.
Ronda Rousey Likely To Miss WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey is reportedly not going to be a part of the 2023 Royal Rumble event even though she was a champion on Smackdown less than a month ago. It was one year ago at the 2022 Royal Rumble when Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance as the 28th entrant in the match. Rousey ended up winning the match to earn a championship match at WrestleMania 38.
Kurt Angle Unsure How MJF Would Hold Up In An Iron Man Match
There might be an Iron Man Match coming to AEW and Kurt Angle has commented about how he’s unsure about how MJF will do in it. The AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has been issued a challenge for the AEW World Title. Bryan Danielson wants to face MJF in a 60-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th, but MJF has made Bryan jump through hoops a bit in his own way.
Anthony Bowens Planned Big Tag Team Surprise For Billy Gunn’s Birthday
Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed has revealed that he had big plans for Billy Gunn’s birthday surprise that likely would have made a lot of people happy. The Acclaimed duo consisting of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are arguably the most popular tag team in all of professional wrestling right now. The duo is known for Caster’s interesting raps on the way to the ring, Bowens’ boundless enthusiasm, their tremendous in-ring skills and of course, “scissoring” with their friend/mentor Billy Gunn, who is a WWE Hall of Famer as well as one of the best tag team wrestlers ever.
Tony Khan Planning Multiple Tribute Shows To Jay Briscoe In 2023
Tony Khan is planning multiple tribute shows for ROH wrestling legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away this week. When Jay Briscoe passed away in a car accident on January 17th, AEW & ROH owner Tony Khan broke the news. Khan worked with Jay on multiple ROH shows in 2023 including three pay-per-view events that saw Briscoe Brothers (Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe) win the ROH Tag Team Titles for the 13th time from FTR. That match at Final Battle in December was a critically-acclaimed Double Dog Collar match.
Chris Jericho Reacts To Being Featured In New WWE Video
AEW star Chris Jericho has reacted to being featured in a WWE video to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE is on the verge of celebrating 30 years of Monday Night Raw on the 23rd of January 2023. Several WWE Hall of Famers including The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are scheduled to be at the celebrations while rumours are running wild about another WWE icon’s involvement after it was announced “every generation” of The Bloodline would be in attendance for an “acknowledgement ceremony” for Roman Reigns.
