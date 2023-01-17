Slide 1 of 8: More than two weeks after being "crushed" by a snow plow, which required surgery and hospitalization, Jeremy Renner is now home. On Jan. 16, he tweeted about his Paramount+ TV show, "Mayor of Kingstown," writing, "Outside [of] my brain fog [being] in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home." Interestingly, Radar Online posted a story that same day claiming the Marvel actor is years away from normalcy. "It's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," the source said, noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding plus a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."MORE: Stars involved in freak fatal accidents.

9 HOURS AGO