FFXIV: How to Get the Yakaku Dogi Set
The Yakaku Dogi is a stylish new clothing set introduced with FFXIV's Patch 6.3. Here's how to get it. Fashion is of the utmost importance in Final Fantasy XIV, and you've likely seen a few players sporting some new duds after the introduction of Patch 6.3 One of those sets is a black and white robe outfit called the Yakaku Dogi, which even gives your character a gorgeous flower tattoo on their bare shoulder. If you're looking to get the clothing set for yourself, here's exactly how to get the Yakaku Dogi.
How to Get Phaethon Mount in FFXIV
Phaethon is a fiery new mount added with FFXIV's Patch 6.3 Here's what you need to know about obtaining it. It's hard to choose from the hundreds of mounts already in FFXIV, but Patch 6.3 makes that choice even harder by adding some dazzling new ones. Ixion is a recurring creature in the Final Fantasy franchise, and now you can get a mount that's a fiery version of Ixion called Phaethon. Unfortunately, the process for getting this mount is a bit more complicated than others, such as Blackjack and Logistics Node, so here's everything you need to know.
Where to Find Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps in FFXIV
Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps are a new item added with FFXIV's Patch 6.3, and they can help you access the new treasure dungeon. Treasure Hunt has been an activity in Final Fantasy XIV since the release of 2.1, and oftentimes, finding maps can lead you to special event zones that function as mini-dungeons. Endwalker previously Excitatron 6000, and now Patch 6.3 is adding another Treasure Hunt dungeon, The Shifting Gymnasion of Agonon. Before you can get there, however, you'll need to get your hands on a Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map.
How to Unlock Anden's Custom Deliveries in FFXIV
Anden is the latest NPC to take custom deliveries in FFXIV, so here's everything you need to know about unlocking them. Custom Deliveries are a great way to earn money, experience, and scrips each week, and each FFXIV expansion sees the addition of a few more NPCs that take deliveries. Anden is the latest to join the custom deliveries posse, and he's a poor soul that's been trapped by the pixies inside a rather grim-looking shrub.
How to Get DLC Pack 1 Items and Accessories in Fire Emblem Engage
Wondering when you'll get the rings, bracelets, support items, and new accessories in the first Fire Emblem Engage DLC pack? Here's what to know. Fire Emblem Engage DLC adds several useful items to Nintendo's tactical RPG in the wider Fire Emblem franchise. As you begin your journey in Elyos, you may want a few ups and extras to increase your stats or support capabilities, or you may be looking for discounts at the Armory and Item Shop. Regardless of the reason, you may be wondering how to get the DLC in the first place.
