Read full article on original website
Related
gameskinny.com
FFXIV: How to Get the Yakaku Dogi Set
The Yakaku Dogi is a stylish new clothing set introduced with FFXIV's Patch 6.3. Here's how to get it. Fashion is of the utmost importance in Final Fantasy XIV, and you've likely seen a few players sporting some new duds after the introduction of Patch 6.3 One of those sets is a black and white robe outfit called the Yakaku Dogi, which even gives your character a gorgeous flower tattoo on their bare shoulder. If you're looking to get the clothing set for yourself, here's exactly how to get the Yakaku Dogi.
gameskinny.com
How to Get Phaethon Mount in FFXIV
Phaethon is a fiery new mount added with FFXIV's Patch 6.3 Here's what you need to know about obtaining it. It's hard to choose from the hundreds of mounts already in FFXIV, but Patch 6.3 makes that choice even harder by adding some dazzling new ones. Ixion is a recurring creature in the Final Fantasy franchise, and now you can get a mount that's a fiery version of Ixion called Phaethon. Unfortunately, the process for getting this mount is a bit more complicated than others, such as Blackjack and Logistics Node, so here's everything you need to know.
gameskinny.com
How to Get Raw Zoisite in FFXIV
Here's where you can get Raw Zoisite to put towards the Indagator's set in FFXIV. The new Zoisite gem is used to craft parts of the Indagator's gear set in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3. Raw Zoisite can be refined by a Goldsmith into Zoisite itself, but you've got to get your hands on the raw material before you can think about mass crafting Zoisite.
gameskinny.com
How to Unlock Anden's Custom Deliveries in FFXIV
Anden is the latest NPC to take custom deliveries in FFXIV, so here's everything you need to know about unlocking them. Custom Deliveries are a great way to earn money, experience, and scrips each week, and each FFXIV expansion sees the addition of a few more NPCs that take deliveries. Anden is the latest to join the custom deliveries posse, and he's a poor soul that's been trapped by the pixies inside a rather grim-looking shrub.
gameskinny.com
How to Get DLC Pack 1 Items and Accessories in Fire Emblem Engage
Wondering when you'll get the rings, bracelets, support items, and new accessories in the first Fire Emblem Engage DLC pack? Here's what to know. Fire Emblem Engage DLC adds several useful items to Nintendo's tactical RPG in the wider Fire Emblem franchise. As you begin your journey in Elyos, you may want a few ups and extras to increase your stats or support capabilities, or you may be looking for discounts at the Armory and Item Shop. Regardless of the reason, you may be wondering how to get the DLC in the first place.
gameskinny.com
One Piece Odyssey: How to Get the Traveling Outfit Set
Here's how to redeem the Traveling Outfit set in One Piece Odyssey. One Piece Odyssey is finally released with a new Traveling Outfit cosmetics set, which includes a pre-timeskip costumes and a few other cool bonuses. This set is designed for a number of characters, such as Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, Nami, Chopper, and Robin.
gameskinny.com
All Biology Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here are all of the answers to Mr. Jacq's questions in Biology class in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including midterms and finals. As a student of the Paldea region, you’ll be given some tests to know how well you know Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One of these tests is a biology test, but you don’t have to worry about all of these because we’re here to help you. This article will tell you all the Biology Class answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Comments / 0