KTVB

Reese Witherspoon Teases 'Lots of Romance' in Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' (Exclusive)

The Morning Show is going to be heating up in season 3. Reese Witherspoon is hinting at some new storylines and possible love interest angles for the coming episodes. Witherspoon walked the carpet at the season three premiere of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told -- which Witherspoon executive produces -- and she spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner while teasing her other hit drama, The Morning Show.
Josh Segarra Talks Easter Egg-Filled 'Scream 6' and 'The Other Two' Season 3 (Exclusive)

After first breaking out with roles in Arrow and Sirens and portraying Emilio Estefan in the Broadway musical, On Your Feet!, Josh Segarra has established himself as one of TV's funniest supporting players, especially thanks to his turns as footwear enthusiast and rising designer Lance Arroyo on HBO Max's The Other Two and the fun-loving supportive lawyer Pug on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.
Netflix co-CEO: ‘We have never canceled a successful show’

Netflix executives like co-CEO Ted Sarandos have probably seen it by now. You kind of can’t miss it, as it’s standing directly across the street from the streaming giant’s corporate office in Los Angeles — a “Save Warrior Nun” billboard that fans of the show chipped in to buy, in response to Netflix unceremoniously canceling the show in recent weeks. It was a cancellation that came, by the way, despite the show enjoying (by one estimate) some of Netflix’s best audience scores in history.
Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Dating Rumors with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Happily alone! Selena Gomez is responding to reports that she's sparked a romance with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. After reports and rumors began to surface earlier this week that Gomez and Taggart were an item, the songstress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.
'Dawson's Creek' Turns 25: See James Van Der Beek's Throwback Pic and Heartfelt Message

It's been 25 years Dawson's Creek premiered. In honor of the huge milestone, Dawson himself, James Van Der Beek, took to Instagram to reflect on the show that made him a star. "25 years ago today… my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day… instantly," Van Der Beek wrote alongside a throwback pic of himself. "It was the culmination of 5 years of auditioning, hundreds of hours on stage, thousands of hours traveling, preparing, dreaming, hoping, hearing 'no,' and making up reasons to keep going. But the shift was overnight."
Jeremy Renner Shares Recovery Update at Home: 'These 30 Plus Broken Bones Will Mend'

Jeremy Renner's road to recovery includes mending 30-plus broken bones. And the 52-year-old actor's putting in the hard work to get there. On Saturday morning, the Mayor of Kingstown star took to Instagram and posted a photo of his recovery at home, which shows him taking part in physical therapy. He's seen lying on a bed while a therapist works on his right leg. In his caption, Renner took some time to thank those who have been there to support him on this journey to recovery while revealing the severity of his injuries.
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage

Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death

Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
Mel B Reveals Her Dream Casting for a Spice Girls Biopic and Gives a Reunion Update (Exclusive)

With the recent slate of musical biopics bringing real-life stories to the big screen, could a Spice Girls movie be in our future?. Mel B isn't sure, but when the performer sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to talk about her upcoming appearance on the extreme reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she offered up a few casting ideas for who could play her and her fellow Spice Girls.
Chris Evans Makes a Snowcat Joke -- and Jeremy Renner Responds

Jeremy Renner may have 30-plus broken bones, but his sense of humor remains intact. And fans can thank Chris Evans for helping confirm as much. Just hours after the Mayor of Kingstown star took to social media to share a health update, Evans subtweeted the actor and wrote, "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love."
Shania Twain Shares What's Different About Her Voice Since Surgery

Shania Twain says she was "petrified" about making a sound following her open-throat surgery just over a decade ago. Her fear, however, immediately dissipated when she made the first sound. Suddenly, she was excited. And just like that, some things got easier for the iconic singer. In an interview with...
Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)

Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
'Chicago Fire': Taylor Kinney Taking Leave of Absence for Personal Matter

Taylor Kinney is stepping away from Chicago Fire. The longtime star of the NBC firefighter drama is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter, a source close to production confirms to ET. Details surrounding the circumstances around his departure were not provided. Kinney has played Kelly...
Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland Four Months After Split

Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tyler Stanaland, four months after the pair announced their separation. According to court documents obtained by ET, the 36-year-old Pitch Perfect star signed her paperwork for the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Per the filing, the two have a prenuptial agreement, which Snow cited in regard to spousal support and separate property.
Getting Reel | Top 10 films of 2004

3 movie reviewers with KTHV break down their top 10 picks for the year 2004. Some favorites were left off, like Harry Potter, but it was a great year for film.

