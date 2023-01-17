Read full article on original website
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage
Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Ireland Baldwin Talks About ‘Underestimated’ Pregnancy Struggles and Not Being Close to Family in Candid Post
Ireland Baldwin is getting candid about her pregnancy struggles. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared on New Year's Eve that she is pregnant with her first child with her musician boyfriend RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos. On Wednesday, she posted a lengthy note...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Birth of Daughter With John Legend: Find Out Her Name
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their baby girl to the world! On Thursday, the 37-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her and Legend's third child, a daughter named Esti. Teigen shared the news with an adorable photo of her three kids. In the pic,...
Rihanna's Son Is Going to Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsals, Singer Is 'Happiest She's Ever Been,' Source Says
Rihanna is living her best life and working to make sure that her fans live theirs during her upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. A source tells ET that the singer is "the happiest she's ever been" as she spends time with her family and works on her highly anticipated show. She's even getting her family involved in the process, with the source sharing that A$AP Rocky and their son -- born back in May -- have attended her rehearsals.
David Crosby Tweets About Heaven Just Before His Death -- Read His Post
One of David Crosby's final messages on social media before his death is pretty telling. The founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash died after a long illness, his wife, Jan Dance, told Variety on Thursday. He was 81. Just a day before his death was announced,...
