Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Lebanon-Express
Watch: Albany park cleanup a mess
Each fall, city employees gather Albany's leaves into a "big pile." Then volunteers once again spread the leaves out.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
nbc16.com
Eugene artist paints 'Oregon Legends' mural at Killer Burger's newest location
EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has opened a new Killer Burger location on Coburg Road, Prior to the opening he commissioned local artist, Kayla Carlile, to paint a mural inside the restaurant. Carlile, a Eugene native, gained popularity on TikTok because of her...
kugn.com
World’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale March 25th, 2023!
The World’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale presented by Goodwill Industries of Lane and South Coast Counties. Date, Location, and Time: March 25th, 2023, at the Lane Events Center (796 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402) from 9 am to 4 pm. BOOK YOUR SPACE: Register is CASH ONLY at...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Gia
EUGENE, Ore. – Gia is a sweet gal who is super spunky and is ready to go to a loving forever home!. Greenhill Humane Society says that Gia has been waiting at the shelter for quite a while, so she’s ready to find a loving home. She’s a mixed-breed dog with a lovely brindle-pattern coat who loves to play fetch. Greenhill staff say she gets super excited and animated when they bring the ball out, and she loves to play outside in the fresh air.
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
KATU.com
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
kqennewsradio.com
ODR EUGENE OFFICE SET FOR TEMPORARY CLOSURE
The Oregon Department of Revenue’s Eugene regional office at 1600 Valley River Drive, Suite 310, will be closed from January 23rd through February 3rd, due to construction to enhance the safety and security of the customer service area. An ODR release said a secure drop box will be available...
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
kezi.com
Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
canbyfirst.com
Canby Area Chamber Parts Ways with New Director After Two Months
The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is again in search of a leader, after parting ways with new CEO Tracy Zawacki after two months on the job. Zawacki, a former interior design and luxury furniture executive from Utah, was announced as the new head of the chamber on Monday, November 21. She first introduced herself to chamber members the following month, speaking briefly during the organization’s annual holiday luncheon on December 6 at Cutsforth’s Old Town Hall.
Lebanon-Express
Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb
In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
kezi.com
Burning shed extinguished by Lebanon firefighters
LEBANON, Ore. -- A fire at a shed drew dozens of firefighters for a sizable response Wednesday morning, Lebanon Fire District said. According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters were dispatched to a house on Cascade Drive at about 6:58 a.m. on January 18 for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found a shed completely engulfed in flames, LFD said. In total, 12 fire engines and 28 firefighters arrived to quell the blaze. Firefighters said their response was challenged by numerous vehicles and items in the yard blocking access to the shed.
KVAL
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
