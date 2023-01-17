If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The mid-aughts were a special time in music, defined by the angsty pop-punk movement popularized by bands like Green Day and blink-182. If you’re feeling nostalgic, you can relive your emo teens at a festival in Las Vegas, but if When We Were Young tickets are sold out, how will you get to see all your old favorite bands? We got you. The lineup for When We Were Young 2023 was announced in October of the previous year, with some of...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO