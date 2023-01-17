Read full article on original website
thehypemagazine.com
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Announces 2023 Lineup!
This Year’s Event is set to take place on the farm in Manchester, TN on June 15-18th!. HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: KENDRICK LAMAR, FOO FIGHTERS, ODESZA, PARAMORE, LIL NAS X, BABY KEEM, TYLER CHILDERS, VULFPECK, MARCUS MUMFORD,MY MORNING JACKET, GRIZ, RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, KORN, LOUIS THE CHILD, ZEDS DEAD, ALESSO, SUBTRONICS, THREE 6 MAFIA, J.I.D., THE REVIVALISTS, PIXIES, GIRL IN RED, FLEET FOXES, AND MORE!
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
When We Were Young Festival Tickets Are Sold Out—How to Still Snag Them to Relive Your Angsty Youth
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The mid-aughts were a special time in music, defined by the angsty pop-punk movement popularized by bands like Green Day and blink-182. If you’re feeling nostalgic, you can relive your emo teens at a festival in Las Vegas, but if When We Were Young tickets are sold out, how will you get to see all your old favorite bands? We got you. The lineup for When We Were Young 2023 was announced in October of the previous year, with some of...
thebrag.com
Cub Sport announce new album, ‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’
Cub Sport have announced their wonderfully-titled fifth studio album, Jesus At The Gay Bar. It’s the highly-anticipated follow-up to the beloved Brisbane band’s well-received 2020 album, Like Nirvana, which reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart. Jesus At The Gay Bar comes accompanied by a new single,...
Kreator and Sepultura Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour
Kreator and Sepultura are joining forces for the “Klash of the Titans” 2023 North American co-headlining tour. The thrash pioneers will be supported by Death Angel and Spirit World on the month-long run. Dates kick off May 12th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and run through June 10th in New York City.
NME
Diplo shares new single under country music moniker Thomas Wesley
Diplo has returned under his country music moniker Thomas Wesley with new song ‘Wasted’. The Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel-featuring track is his first outing under Thomas Wesley (also his real name) since his first full country music release, ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’, in 2020.
Caroline Rose Learns ‘the Art of Forgetting’ as They Announce New Album
Caroline Rose is ready to forget. On Thursday, the singer announced that they will be releasing their album The Art of Forgetting on March 24, as they shared the reflective, acoustic guitar-backed single, “Miami.” “Every time I make an album, I’ll come out of it learning a lot about myself,” Rose said in a statement. “Now I look back and see the healing of a wound. I feel like a new version of myself. I think one for the better.” The LP is set to lace Rose’s sense of humor with themes of regret, grief, shame, and loss, per a release....
iheart.com
Indie Pop Sensation Munn Takes the Music World by Storm
Pop singer-songwriter Munn is a major player in the independent music scene thanks to his distinctive style, commanding vocals, and profound songwriting. He has established himself as a skilled and prosperous musician, with over 200 million total streams across all platforms. Considering he did all of this without the support of a major label, his accomplishments are all the more remarkable. This is a reflection of his perseverance, commitment, and innate artistic ability.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Butlin's Big Weekenders announces dance event with Pendulum and Nathan Dawe
Butlin’s Big Weekenders, exclusively for adults, has announced a brand-new break, We Call It Dance. Some of the biggest names in commercial dance, house, disco, D&B and garage will be heading to Skegness for three nights of dance music in November. Confirmed headliners include Pendulum (DJ set), Nathan Dawe...
hotelnewsme.com
LEBANESE POP SENSATION MAYA DIAB TO HEADLINE RIXOS PREMIUM DUBAI’S INTIMATE VALENTINE’S DAY
Rixos Premium Dubai will welcome pop sensation Maya Diab this Valentine’s Day and take this universally celebrated day of love to the next level. The luxury lifestyle resort, located in the heart of Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Residence, is set to host one of the most mesmerising nights as guests can look forward to this quarter with a mesmerizing live performance from the beloved Lebanese superstar.
HipHopDX.com
Noname Says ‘We Have To Start Gatekeeping’ Black Art In Powerful Call-To-Action
Noname has challenged Black artists to band together to effect social change by limiting the amount of access they offer to their art through white-owned platforms. On Thursday (January 19), the rapper and activist shared a long message divided into four images as a slideshow on Instagram. In it, Noname started with a statement about the myriad ways in which Black art can be accessed by white consumers.
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
