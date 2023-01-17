Read full article on original website
lehifreepress.com
Lehi Historical Buildings: Iconic mansion home to Lehi sugar factory executive
Thomas R. Cutler was one of the most prominent men in the early history of Lehi. He was the owner of the highly successful People’s Co-op, located in the Osmond Design building on State Street at 151 E. State. In 1891, Cutler became the general manager of the Lehi...
ksl.com
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
KSLTV
Riverton police chief off the job
RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between isles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children’s books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and...
kjzz.com
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
kjzz.com
Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
lehifreepress.com
UHSAA Board changes decision, moves Lehi to 6A Region 3 with Skyridge
In a stunning reversal of its earlier “final” realignment for the 2023-2025 school years, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board of Trustees on Thursday moved Lehi and Westlake to next year’s Region 3 and Corner Canyon to Region 2. In the earlier plan adopted on...
kjzz.com
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
KSLTV
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
Salt Lake City's main library closed 'until further notice'
The Salt Lake City Public Library downtown had to close its doors this week to make a crucial plumbing repair.
kjzz.com
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City community group demands measures to protect pedestrians
SALT LAKE CITY — The community-based group Sweet Streets demanded Utah leaders take action to slow and prevent the number of injured and killed pedestrians. Over the holidays, six pedestrians were hit by cars, with one person dying, according to Sweet Streets board member Levi Thatcher. On average, there...
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
davisjournal.com
Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County
The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
Member of POST Council felt sheriff's nomination was rigged
Documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal how a member of POST Council felt the POST Director nomination process was rigged in favor of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby.
Salt Lake City drops lawsuit over inland port
A hotly contested lawsuit over the inland port has been dropped. Salt Lake City and the state of Utah mutually agreed to dismiss the lawsuit
