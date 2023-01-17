ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

Sylvia Wiley Zellner

Mrs. Sylvia Wiley Zellner, age 85, died on Friday January 20, 2023 at PruittHealth-Bethany in Millen, GA. The Buford, GA native was a graduate of Tift College with a degree in Latin and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master’s degree. She served alongside her husband Rev. Daniel Zellner in 13 churches over the next 30 years.
MILLEN, GA
Grice Connect

Anthony (Tony) Keufauver Jones

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) K. Jones. Anthony (Tony) K. Jones 66, of Sandusky Ohio, was obedient and answered the call of The Master on January 15, 2023 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio after a brief illness.
SANDUSKY, OH
Grice Connect

Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr.

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr. Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr., age 92, of Garfield, GA., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
GARFIELD, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Academy to host Lifetime Legacies Ball Jan. 28

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Bulloch Academy will host the BA Lifetime Legacies Ball (also known as The Ball) at the Nessmith-Lane Building on the Georgia Southern campus. The Ball will pay tribute to the distinguished Anderson Family and beloved teacher and alumna Sylvia Brannen Thomas. The Ball, led by...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Melba Jean Griner Jeffers

We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great-grandmother Melba Jean Griner Jeffers, age 85, of Sylvania, Ga on January 16, 2023 at Magnolia Senior Living, Loganville, GA, surrounded by loved ones. Jean was born in Screven County on July 8, 1937 to Lee...
SYLVANIA, GA
Grice Connect

Hollis Ray Tremble

Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Roy Thompson honored by Chamber at Annual Meeting

Bulloch County Commission Chair, Roy Thompson received the Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor, The Bruce Yawn Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday night. The award was presented to Chairman Thompson as part of the Chamber’s annual meeting and awards ceremony. Chad Wiggins, incoming Chamber Chair and Chamber board member...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mildred Davis

Mildred Myers Kangeter Davis, age 94, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Mildred was employed by Pembroke Manufacturing Company where she was a seamstress for many years. After retiring, she became a full time homemaker. She was married to her first husband, B.W. Kangeter for 25 years before he passed away in 1974.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Linda (Ruffin) Saxton Ferrell

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” II Timothy 4:7-8.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Cathy Lynn Lamberd

Cathy Lynn Lamberd, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Health University in Savannah, Ga. Cathy was a nurse for 30 years having begun her career at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and eventually moving to East Georgia Regional Hospital after it was completed. She enjoyed working in all...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

George Walter Williams, Jr.

Mr. George Walter Williams, Jr., age 92, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. The Bulloch County native was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School, while in school, he played basketball and was proud of winning the State Championship one year. Following his graduation, George...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg

Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg, loving husband and father, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gentilly Gardens, Statesboro. Craig was born on December 3, 1937 to Langdon C. and Anna (Dresser) Kellogg in Westfield, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg Florida, he went on to study chemistry at Georgia Tech where he received his doctorate in 1963.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Parker’s demolished near Paulson to make room for new Parker’s Kitchen

Construction crews have demolished the Parker’s convenience store at the intersection of Chandler and Lanier Drive to make room for a new Parker’s Kitchen. This location was originally constructed as an independent convenience store and was later acquired by Parker’s. Parker’s also purchased a self carwash adjacent to the store. This site is located directly across from Paulson Stadium.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Jan. 27. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Theresa Carolyn Watson Randall

Mrs. Theresa Carolyn Watson Randall, age 71, died early Friday, January 13, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. She was born in Savannah to the late Charlie L. Watson and Margaret Carolyn Moody Watson. Theresa worked for many years at Savannah Bank and Dr. Costrini’s office as a medical coder. She then...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

SPD asking for help in Aggravated Battery investigation

On Jan. 13, 2023 (early Friday morning) at 1:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers and Bulloch County EMS responded to Olympic Blvd. for a male unconscious at that location. Witnesses indicated that the victim had been struck by another male, causing him to fall and strike his head...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Homebuilders Association installs new board and officers

At its January meeting, the Homebuilders Association of Statesboro installed its 2023 officers and board. “We’ve really got the BEST membership who want to make our association and community the best. Congrats to all of our new leadership.”. Homebuilders Association of Statesboro. Officers. President: Brian Kent, BAK Builders. Vice...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

SPD announces multiple arrests

The Statesboro Police Department has announced multiple arrests for an aggravated assault on January 10, 2023, and one arrest for an armed robbery that occurred on December 28, 2022. Aggravated assault arrests highlight importance of video surveillance. On Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

