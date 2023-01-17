There’s no point in dressing this up as an exclusive: so powerful is the Fear of God’s community’s interest in the brand that decks of its collaboration with Birkenstock have been circulating on social media since last year. Named the Los Feliz after Lorenzo’s home base in LA, the suede and wool felt slide—with that signature orthopedic Birkenstock footbed—is a handsome taupe or cement toned addition to the serenely neutral yet decidedly contemporary offer that FoG’s highly-motivated fanbase can’t get enough of. It is also, says Birkenstock, the first-ever collaborative design to be made in children’s sizes. The company’s CEO, Oliver Reichert, calls the line “an effortlessly versatile collection of elevated craftsmanship,” and adds: “The Los Feliz sandal is a sleek and tangible expression of both brands’ shared guiding principles of intentionality and inclusivity.” At the front of this month we checked in with Lorenzo as he prepared to share his campaign for the collaboration to find out how it happened and to hear a little more about his big, big plans for the year ahead.

3 DAYS AGO