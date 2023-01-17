Read full article on original website
Related
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Paris Fall 2023 Menswear Shows
It’s 36 degrees in Paris, and showgoers are feeling the chill. Unlike in Milan where the temperatures were mild, puffers and oversized outerwear are suddenly a necessity. Is the cold weather the reason so many of the street stylers are feeling blue? The color has already made its mark this season, showing up on Wales Bonner striped tanks and tracksuits. Follow along as Phil Oh captures the best dressed models, editors, and celebrities outside the week’s biggest shows, from Louis Vuitton and Rick Owens, to Dior Men, Loewe, and more.
A Closer Look at Elle Fanning’s Risk-Taking Critics Choice Look
Elle Fanning was undeniably one of the best-dressed stars in attendance at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards this Sunday. Fanning—whose Hulu series, The Girl From Plainville, was nominated for Best Limited Series—chose an unexpected take on the 19th-century bustle skirt from Alexander McQueen. Perfect for a 21st-century It-girl!
Bella Hadid Proves This Is the Fashion Crowd’s Favorite Ballet Flat
It didn’t take Bella Hadid long to step into Miu Miu’s cult satin ballet pumps. After making their debut for fall 2022, paired with sporty separates on the runway, the silky flats have become a staple at fashion parties and on the front row. On Instagram, the super...
J-Hope Does Elevated Camouflage at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Show
As one of the seven band members of BTS, J-Hope is no stranger to shining on the red carpet. Over the years, the South Korean rapper has slipped into everything from whimsical Gucci looks to sleek Celine suits. He’s clearly not afraid to experiment with fashion and to test out different aesthetics—and what better place to do this than at fashion week? This morning in Paris, the star attended Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear show dressed in a boldly colored camouflage look that was surprisingly dressy and front row-worthy.
“I Want People to Feel Like They’re Walking on Stage When They’re Wearing This Brand”—Kid Cudi Brings His Debut Collection to Paris
Scott Ramón Seguro Mescudi, otherwise known as the rapper Kid Cudi, and occasionally known as Mr. Rager, is in a Paris showroom facing seven mannequins decked out in looks from his clothing line, Members of the Rage. There are padded orange overalls, a remix of the space suit from 2001: A Space Odyssey; roomy jeans dripping with crystals; a brightly striped rugby shirt punctured with holes; and tiers of ballerina tulle, a shout-out to his daughter, Vada, and her cousin, Zuri. If actual people were standing here in these fits, they’d be a wildly offbeat bunch—some combination of crazy, sexy, cool. As Mescudi sees it, they represent “misfits who come together to fight an alien invasion.”
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa Are This Year’s Met Gala Co-Chairs
In the blink of an eye, the 2023 Met Gala will be upon us. This year, the event—which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute—falls neatly on May 1 and honors one of fashion’s greatest talents: Karl Lagerfeld. The accompanying exhibition, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” pays tribute to the prolific designer, who helmed major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour will serve as the evening’s official co-chairs.
Vogue Magazine
Avatar Star Bailey Bass on Her Curl Routine and Why Hair Diversity Is So Important for the Red Carpet
Texture Diaries is a space for Black people across industries to reflect on their journeys to self-love, and how accepting their hair, in all its glory, played a pivotal role in this process. Each week, they share their favorite hair rituals, products, and the biggest lessons they’ve learned when it comes to affirming their beauty and owning their unique hair texture.
Vogue Magazine
Collection
Negotiating the space around (and between) “menswear” and “womenswear” is nothing new in fashion. What is new, however, is the social context in which that negotiation has been revived. This season JW Anderson, Dolce & Gabbana, and Saint Laurent have all already thrillingly re-engaged in the conversation, this time in front of an emerging generation for which the traditional binary constructs of sex and gender are all up for review, if not already dismissed as hopelessly unfit for purpose.
“My Ideas are Limitless”—Catching up With Colm Dillane Ahead of His KidSuper Comedy Runway Show in Paris
It’s late last Thursday night in Paris. In a gentle freezing sleet I clatter over cobbles on a beaten up Lime bike, slightly late, to meet Colm Dillane. In this city you can only park your e-rides in designated areas, so I swoosh to the closest location to the ramshackle house that has been AirBnb’d to act as KidSuper’s fittings studio before Saturday night’s show. As I approach, a vaguely suspicious character is also trying to park his bike, jabbing at his phone. Hooded under a puffa and wearing pants patterned with handwritten letters that I suddenly recognize, I see it’s Dillane.
Kim Kardashian Now Owns a Piece of Princess Diana’s Wardrobe
The Attallah Cross—a pendant worn by Princess Diana made of square-cut amethysts accentuated by circular diamonds—sold for $197,453 at auction in London today. The lucky owner, who bested three other bidders? Kim Kardashian. “This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color, and style, which cannot...
Jamie Campbell Bower Brought His Signature “Undead” Style to the Saint Laurent Show
If you’re a Stranger Things fanatic, you’ve likely had a night terror or two about Vecna—the monstrous, skeletal villain portrayed by actor Jamie Campbell Bower in season four. Thanks to Vecna’s elaborate and gruesome prosthetics and Bower’s own gravelly voice, the actor has become a world-wide phenomenon. (Not to mention, many fans of the show are still in disbelief that Vecna is actually “sexy.”) Of the viral attention he’s gotten from the show, Bower tells Vogue, “I am and always will be incredibly grateful to not only be a part of this show, but also to play this character. The way Matt and Ross [Duffer, the creators of the show] write lends itself to such a desire to strive that, for me, being in Stranger Things is truly the gift that I never thought possible.”
Carla Bruni Wears Supermodel Staples on the Front Row
From supermodels to content creators, editors to the cast of The White Lotus, the men’s shows in Italy and Paris have been inundated with famous faces. At the Ami fall 2023 show, held at the Opéra Bastille in the French capital, stars including Arlo Parks and Catherine Deneuve flocked to see what its founder Alexandre Mattiussi had to offer this season. Carla Bruni, who has become a permanent fixture at Mattiussi’s showcases, was in attendance.
Vogue Magazine
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: FKA Twigs, Haim, Lizzo, and More
It may be the smack-dab of winter, but celebrity style this week was hot, hot, hot!. This may be due in part to the menswear shows over in Europe right now, which has produced many photographable moments. Louis Vuitton menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore shared a glimpse at the fittings for the collection by guest designer KidSuper. Meanwhile, sister band Haim doubled-down on their commitment to wearing expertly coordinated outfits, especially ones designed by Louis Vuitton.
Vogue Magazine
Everything to Look Forward to With Vogue Club in 2023
It’s already been a big year for Vogue Club: Earlier this month, Anna Wintour hosted the monthly Meet the Editor series, speaking with Vogue.com editor Chioma Nnadi about our newest cover star, Florence Pugh, as well as Wintour’s own life and career. (The chat is available on demand, as is the rest of the series). And in Los Angeles, the co-founder of Skims, Emma Grede, was the guest of honor for the inaugural Meet the Founder speaker series.
The White Lotus Cast Is Taking Over Fashion’s Front Rows
The second season of The White Lotus was a true cultural phenomenon this year. It seemed like everybody was watching and discussing the hit HBO show after it premiered back in October. Even though there were only seven episodes, director Mike White crafted an intricate web of characters whose zingers—and outfits—are now indelible (Jennifer Coolidge’s “Peppa Pig” pink look is still my favorite). It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that the season two cast has now been taking over the front rows at fashion week. Valentina, Lucia, Albie, and more—or rather, the actors who played them—have all been spotted at the fall 2023 men’s shows in Europe this month.
Timothée Chalamet Makes a Surprise Fashion Week Appearance at Loewe
At this point, it’s a well-known fact that Timothée Chalamet is one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood. But despite his regular outings in some of the slickest looks the fashion world has to offer—all styled by Chalamet himself, might we add—it’s surprising how rarely the actor actually makes an appearance at, well, fashion week. (His last outing at Paris Fashion Week was almost three years ago, and even then it was primarily to support his close friend and frequent red carpet collaborator Haider Ackermann at the designer’s fall 2020 show.)
Vogue Magazine
Meet Lessico Familiare, the Milanese Brand Serving Upcycled “Cocktails” at Fondazione Sozzani
A sure antidote to Blue Monday is to scroll through the lookbook of Lessico Familiare’s Cocktail collection, presented last week in Milan at the Fondazione Sozzani, where the Milanese brand is in residence through February 12. Through a series of creative interactions, the space is sure to become a sort of magical workshop.
Vogue Magazine
Welcome to Los Feliz: Jerry Lorenzo on His New Birkenstock Collab and a Fear Of God Milestone
There’s no point in dressing this up as an exclusive: so powerful is the Fear of God’s community’s interest in the brand that decks of its collaboration with Birkenstock have been circulating on social media since last year. Named the Los Feliz after Lorenzo’s home base in LA, the suede and wool felt slide—with that signature orthopedic Birkenstock footbed—is a handsome taupe or cement toned addition to the serenely neutral yet decidedly contemporary offer that FoG’s highly-motivated fanbase can’t get enough of. It is also, says Birkenstock, the first-ever collaborative design to be made in children’s sizes. The company’s CEO, Oliver Reichert, calls the line “an effortlessly versatile collection of elevated craftsmanship,” and adds: “The Los Feliz sandal is a sleek and tangible expression of both brands’ shared guiding principles of intentionality and inclusivity.” At the front of this month we checked in with Lorenzo as he prepared to share his campaign for the collaboration to find out how it happened and to hear a little more about his big, big plans for the year ahead.
Elizabeth Peyton and Sander Lak Celebrate New Book The Colors of Sies Marjan
Last night, folks gathered at the Rizzoli store on Broadway for a conversation between the American artist Elizabeth Peyton and the Dutch designer Sander Lak, former creative director of Sies Marjan, to celebrate the launch of his new book The Colors of Sies Marjan. The tome, which gathers Lak’s color-filled years at Sies Marjan—the label shuttered in 2020 shortly after the pandemic began—features images from the runway and backstage, as well as artworks and other ephemera that served as inspiration for the designer.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0