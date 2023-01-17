ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

thereflector.com

Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda

The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
spokanepublicradio.org

Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance

A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
Edy Zoo

Washington State Democrats push for ban on assault rifles sparking debate on 2nd Amendment rights

OLYMPIA, WA. - In recent months, gun violence has been at the forefront of many conversations about reducing mass shootings in our country. Washington State is now taking significant steps towards addressing this issue, with lawmakers introducing legislation prohibiting the sale, manufacture, import, and distribution of assault-style and semi-automatic weapons. This bill follows on the heels of Oregon's Measure 114, which passed in November but is currently on hold due to legal challenges.
The Center Square

Washington House seats member accused of misrepresenting service record on veterans committee

(The Center Square) – The Washington State House Innovation, Community & Economic Development and Veterans Committee has appointed a new member whose own military service has been the subject of some scrutiny. State Rep. Clyde Shavers, a Democrat representing the 10th Legislative District, had been previously accused by his father of lying about his military experience, among other things. During Shavers’ campaign for the 10th District House seat, he had...
Chronicle

Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
News Channel Nebraska

Jay Inslee Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Jay Inslee, governor of Washington and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Father: Frank Inslee, biology teacher, coach and athletic director. Mother: Adele (Brown) Inslee, store clerk. Marriage: Trudi (Tindall) Inslee (August 27, 1972-present) Children: Jack, Connor and Joe. Education: Stanford University, 1969-1970;...
KREM

Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
theorcasonian.com

Inslee: Changing the face of Washington’s justice system

Seeing a wide range of lived experience and perspectives among the ranks of civic and government leaders has a powerful effect, particularly for communities of people who have historically been denied a seat at tables of power. For Gov. Jay Inslee, who has sought to improve equity across Washington’s legal...
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
wamwamfm.com

Great Washingtonian Smoke-Off on April 29th

The Washington Parks and Recreation Group is planning our Great Washingtonian Smoke Off again this year. It will be on Saturday, April 29th. More information will be released after the details are finalized. Stay tuned for updates on the Washington Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
nwlaborpress.org

Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor

State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
OREGON STATE

