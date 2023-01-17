OLYMPIA, WA. - In recent months, gun violence has been at the forefront of many conversations about reducing mass shootings in our country. Washington State is now taking significant steps towards addressing this issue, with lawmakers introducing legislation prohibiting the sale, manufacture, import, and distribution of assault-style and semi-automatic weapons. This bill follows on the heels of Oregon's Measure 114, which passed in November but is currently on hold due to legal challenges.

