Twin Valley League Tournament Games 1/21 Postponed
Due to inclement weather, games at the Twin Valley League Tournament at Washington County High School today are postponed. An updated schedule will be released later today.
Hiawatha Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket Released
The 2023 Hiawatha girls invitational basketball tournament bracket was released today. Marysville girls will face Hiawatha on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY. Listen live on-air or online.
13/15 K-State Pulls Away Late to Top Texas Tech 68-58
MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 13/15 Kansas State used a 14-2 run late in the second half to pull away from Texas Tech, 68-58, on Saturday afternoon before a sold-out crowd of 11,000 at Bramlage Coliseum. Senior Markquis Nowell led all scorers with a game-high 23 points to go with...
