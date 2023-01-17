Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since resigning as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Wednesday, then resigning as the school’s athletic director on Thursday, Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. In a 25-minute video released by LG Alliance Productions, the company that handles the...
Summerville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Summerville. The Ashley Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Summerville High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Fort Dorchester High School basketball team will have a game with Cane Bay High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
live5news.com
Moultrie Middle School student wins Charleston spelling bee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A seventh-grader at Moultrie Middle School took top honors this week at the 2023 Charleston County School District Spelling Bee. Hunter Graham won the title Thursday at Burke High School’s auditorium where the competition returned to an in-person format. Graham progressed to the championship round by correctly spelling the word “harbinger.” He secured his victory by correctly spelling the championship word “rejuvenate.”
live5news.com
Lowcountry attorney offers insight into high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six months after former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with killing his wife and son, his trial is set to begin on Monday in Colleton County. Typically, murder trials in South Carolina last a week or so. But Murdaugh’s double murder trial is expected to...
Topgolf Charleston officially open!
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular golf entertainment leader opened its North Charleston venue Friday, January 20. Topgolf is opened its 87th location in North Charleston, just outside Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location near the Charleston Area Convention Center has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive games for […]
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench
Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
Cities with the fastest growing home prices surrounding Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro using data from Zillow.
No. 18 Charleston takes over in 2nd half, wins 19th straight
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Reyne Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Dalton Bolon added 15 points and No. 18 Charleston won its 19th straight with a 69-55 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night. The Cougars (20-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 20 wins are the most in Division I, extended the […]
live5news.com
Pember scores 20 as UNC Asheville beats Charleston Southern
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 20 points and UNC Asheville beat Charleston Southern 73-63 on Wednesday night. Pember added eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Caleb Burgess recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.
live5news.com
Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags atop government buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor a longtime Lowcountry politician. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. died Monday at 95. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.”
live5news.com
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief lockdown of the base Friday afternoon. Officials say the base was placed on a lockdown at 12:10 p.m. after an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center led to one person threatening another with a firearm.
live5news.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nevada and Charlie Brown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and our fluffy friends from Hallie Hill Sanctuary are ready to find a home. First is Nevada who is estimated to be almost two years old. Hallie Hill says she came to the sanctuary just over four months ago from an area shelter that was overcrowded. The shelter says she has fun playing with other dogs and loves getting individual attention from their volunteers. They say Nevada would be up for exploring trails, walking on the beach or any other adventure you would want a sidekick to join you on! They also say she is just the sweetest girl who will appreciate just being a part of your life and your heart.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
live5news.com
Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
crbjbizwire.com
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston. Amenity-rich luxury independent living residences planned for 2026 in Downtown Charleston. Today, Liberty Senior Living and Evening Post Industries announced The Peninsula of Charleston, a proposed luxury independent living residence in downtown Charleston featuring upscale amenities, concierge services and a full complement of healthcare.
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
live5news.com
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial next week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
live5news.com
Langley has 19 in UNC Greensboro’s win over The Citadel
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat The Citadel 70-60 on Thursday night. Langley also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Spartans (12-8, 6-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance). Dante Treacy recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.
live5news.com
Charleston committee wants SC lawmakers to double affordable housing tax credits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A City of Charleston committee has voted to call on the state legislature to double the amount of tax credits meant to help build affordable housing in South Carolina. Housing and Community Development Director Geona Shaw Johnson said the city is getting behind the effort because...
