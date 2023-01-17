Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
Knicks' Jalen Brunson sparks outrage by wearing Eagles' Jalen Hurts jersey to game vs. Wizards
Still in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks, newly minted star Jalen Brunson might have a thing or two to learn about the city's rabid fanbase. On Wednesday, Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the Washington Wizards, rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. To Make matters worse, Brunson was rocking the No. 1 of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Two-time Super Bowl champion believes Lamar Jackson has played last game with Ravens
Former defensive end Chris Long believes quarterback Lamar Jackson has played his final game in a Baltimore Ravens uniform following a saga-filled season that included a divisive injury and a lengthy, still unresolved, contract dispute. Appearing on "The Season" with Peter Schrager, Long said he thinks the bridge between the...
This sign will tell us if Eagles' Jalen Hurts is at full strength vs. Giants; 3 to watch
PHILADELPHIA − It shouldn't take long to determine if Jalen Hurts is back to full strength, or close enough for him to run like he was before he suffered a shoulder injury back on Dec. 18. In fact, it could happen as soon as the first play. Chances are,...
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
Jalen Hurts, Eagles know what can ruin their Super Bowl dream — and it's not the Giants
PHILADELPHIA − All of the experiences mean something to Jalen Hurts. That includes his college career at both Alabama and Oklahoma, constantly competing for national championships. It includes the lowest points, too, such as his benching at Alabama, the brutal playoff loss last season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ...
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Divisional Playoff picks
The New York Giants (10-7-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7-point road underdogs and that spread has gotten slightly worse (+7.5) since then. Let’s take a look at who some of...
Former Eagles starter elevated from practice squad ahead of huge divisional round playoff game vs. Giants
There is a little more than 24 hours before the Eagles begin their quest to get the second world championship in franchise history Saturday night when they take on the Giants in a divisional round matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the Eagles made a roster move that could determine who will be out on the field for the game.
Brian Daboll: Giants 'wanted' injured Sterling Shepard around through playoff run
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has explained why he and general manager Joe Schoen have wanted injured wide receiver Sterling Shepard around the team through the playoffs. "He's a great teammate," Daboll said of Shepard on Thursday, per the Giants' website. "He provides a lot of juice. He's...
Eagles' Darius Slay reveals the moment he knew QB Jalen Hurts was 'The Guy'
Ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the New York Giants, Philadephia Eagles All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay published a post on The Players Tribune . Slay touched on several topics, including the moment he knew quarterback Jalen Hurts was "The Guy." Slay described how Hurts led the Eagles to a fourth-quarter...
Will the Eagles play an international neutral-site NFL game in 2023?
The NFL has officially announced the teams who are hosting international games during the 2023 season. Three games will be played in London, and two will kick off in Germany. Here’s a historical fact that most of you are aware of. The lone time the Philadelphia Eagles played an international game was during the 2018 season in London. That one resulted in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The question this time around revolves around whether or not Philly could be involved in a similar affair. The chances appear to be slim.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith look to deliver vs. Giants: ‘These are the opportunities you live for’
PHILADEPHIA – A.J. Brown has been everything the Eagles were hoping for in April, when they traded the 18th and 101st overall picks during the NFL Draft to Tennessee for the star receiver. They wanted an elite weapon for young quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Brown delivered in a huge...
Archbishop Wood puts together statement win at Neumann-Goretti
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA — Archbishop Wood junior Jalil Bethea proclaimed before this season how excited he was about the talent the Vikings had on their roster. The star junior — only bringing two career varsity starts into this season himself — also knew there were going to be growing pains.
