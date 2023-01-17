Read full article on original website
Stellar joins CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee as one of four crypto orgs
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has become the newest member of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), the blockchain announced on its blog. The committee is preparing to meet on Feb. 13 for the first time in over a year. SDF supports the...
FTX reboot could falter due to long-broken user trust, say observers
Several crypto industry commentators have expressed skepticism about FTX CEO John Ray’s vision to potentially reboot the crypto exchange, citing trust issues and “second-class” treatment of customers as reasons why users may not “feel safe to go back.”. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted on Jan....
BIS proposes research model to study DeFi’s integration with TradFi and its risks
The Bank for International Settlements looked under the hood of decentralized finance (DeFi) in a new working paper and introduced the DeFi stack reference (DSR) model to illustrate the technology’s functionality and risks. The report discussed the integration of DeFi with traditional finance and suggested ways to assess its risks during that integration.
SSV launches $50M ecosystem fund to support ETH staking tech
Validator infrastructure developer ssv.network has launched a new ecosystem fund to support Ethereum proof-of-stake decentralization — a move that the company said would promote innovation around Ether (ETH) staking technologies. The ecosystem fund, valued at $50 million, will support projects building applications using distributed validator technology, or DVT, the...
Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023
Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
Data suggests Avalanche’s (AVAX) rally was a buy the rumor, sell the news event
Avalanche (AVAX) came into the spotlight early at the beginning of 2023 by adding its blockchain support to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. However, empirical and on-chain analysis suggests that Avalanche’s price surge is likely due to a broader cryptocurrency market pump which will likely end with the rest of the market.
Bybit CEO offers clarity on exposure to Genesis, but community demands more
Genesis Global Trading, a prominent crypto lender, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York on Jan. 20, becoming the latest company to declare bankruptcy in the wake of FTX’s collapse. However, the focus of the crypto community has shifted toward other firms that had exposure to the lending firm.
How to prevent AI from ‘annihilating humanity’ using blockchain
When he’s not working on hastening humanity’s rush toward the Singularity by creating an artificial general intelligence (AGI), Ben Goertzel plays in a jazz-rock band called Jam Galaxy fronted by a robot named Desdemona. It’s one of his many side projects, which naturally led him to try and...
DeFi should complement TradFi, not attack it: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Following FTX’s demise, the DeFi space is up for a complete remodel as crypto users demand better security and compliance practices. SushiSwap’s...
Samsung’s Bitcoin ETF, $700M bust, Coinbase exits Japan: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. On Jan. 13, Samsung Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the namesake South Korean conglomerate, successfully listed the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to local news outlet Edaily, the ETF debuted under the ticker 3135:HK and seeks to replicate the performance of spot Bitcoin by investing in Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
DeFi problems and opportunities in 2023: Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Grant Shears, founder of Blocmates — an educational and consultancy company that aims to create crypto, decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 content that anyone can understand. This week, to kick things off, the show takes a look at the...
City of Busan to establish digital assets exchange: Report
According to local news outlet News1, Busan, South Korea will establish a decentralized digital commodities exchange. Officials said the platform is scheduled to start operations this year and will support local cultural content via digital assets. “Taking advantage of the strengths of Busan, such as the Busan International Film Festival,...
10 ways blockchain developers can use ChatGPT
Blockchain technology has revolutionized the way we think about data storage and transactions, but it can also be a complex field for developers to navigate. One tool that can help simplify the process is ChatGPT, a large language model created by OpenAI. A language model is a type of artificial...
Poloniex celebrates 9th anniversary with global expansion plan and new products in the pipeline
Difficult circumstances create opportunities and we have witnessed it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some companies with creative and innovative ideas manage to survive and will shine in tough times such as Poloniex. In 2023, Poloniex celebrates its 9th anniversary with plans to launch more great products and services to customers across the globe.
Former FTX US president raises $5M for new crypto software firm
The former head of FTX US is launching a new cryptocurrency software company and has raised $5 million from several investors, according to Bloomberg. Brett Harrison, who served as president of FTX US between May 2021 and September 2022, has received backing from Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures to launch a new software startup. SALT Fund, Motivate VC, P2P Validator, Third Kind Venture Capital, Shari Glazer of Kalos Labs and Anthony Scaramucci also participated in the seed round.
Recap: GBBC’s 6th Annual Blockchain Central Davos
GBBC has launched its Blockchain x Climate (BxC) leadership network alongside industry partners. Among the world’s most influential financial institutions and policymakers and against the backdrop of the climate crisis, the Blockchain x Climate (BxC) leadership network has announced its organizational launch during GBBC’s sixth Annual Blockchain Central Davos — a premier gathering of leaders across the blockchain, digital asset, technology, NGO and government sectors from Jan. 15 through 19.
Today’s iteration of DeFi could be criminalized by 2025. Here’s how its replacement could look
In the wake of an eventful 2022 for the crypto space, many investors are now wondering what the future holds. Early this year, the crash course the Terra ecosystem went on sent the space into a downward spiral, sinking millions in investor funds in mere days. Most recently, one of the biggest centralized exchanges, FTX, filed for bankruptcy, also dragging down millions in customer assets.
New Hampshire gov releases report on blockchain following executive order
The governor of New Hampshire has released the report of a commission he formed by executive order last year to recommend legislation around digital assets and blockchain. In a Jan. 19 announcement, Chris Sununu said the Commission on Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets had reported that the legal and...
Railgun and Railway Wallet innovate on shielded NFTs
Railgun and partner project Railway Wallet have released the world’s first shielded nonfungible token (NFT) system on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain and Polygon (with an Arbitrum launch arriving soon). Shielded NFTs are now live on the Railway web and desktop apps. This is a huge leap for privacy technology...
Map2Earn to help merge physical and virtual worlds
Blockchain has been fostering the development of new and often unpredictable markets and economies driven by demand for innovation. From unprecedented crowdfunding mechanisms to play-to-earn (P2E) and move-to-earn (M2E) models, decentralized technology is empowering communities like never before. One of the next big things in today’s tech revolution is the...
