This Glow-Inducing, Vitamin C Face Mask Sheds Years Off the Skin—‘Great Confidence Booster’

Don’t let the winter chill dull your skin—maintaining a glowy complexion is far easier than one might think, especially with the right products on hand. While glow drops that can be mixed in with your moisturizer are certainly having a moment for their instant brightening effects (these TikTok-viral ones are all the rage right now), make sure to also utilize some long-term beneficial options, such as vitamin C face masks.

Sand & Sky’s Glow Berries collection is all about restoring brightness and vitality to lackluster skin, and the Super Bounce Mask is a popular choice. It delivers a “megawatt glow” in just 10 minutes, but its results stem far beyond bringing luminous skin—shoppers claim it has the ability to turn back the clock on age-related concerns.

Sand & Sky Australian Glow Berries Super Bounce Face Mask

It does so by surging the complexion with damage-reversing ingredients , including antioxidant-packed glow berries that combat free radicals and pull through a lit-from-within glow, per the brand. Additionally, Sand & Sky’s hyaluronic acid complex adds a noticeable bounce to sagging areas, while Kakadu plum, an Australian superfruit and the world’s richest source of vitamin C, targets pigmentation and uneven skin tone. Last but not least, nourishing favorite jojoba oil softens dry patches and leaves behind a more makeup-friendly surface.

While you can certainly shop all of Sand & Sky’s bestsellers, including the brightening mask , on its hero site, you’ll also find all of them are available at Amazon —and with glowing (pun intended) reviews to match. One person claims the mask formula is a “great confidence booster,” so don’t sleep on it.

Add a tub of your own to your Amazon checkout cart, and make sure to peruse the rest of the brand’s offerings at the retailer .