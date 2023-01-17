Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Related
NBC New York
NYC Is Home to One of the Ugliest Buildings in the World, According to Website
A new list found that New York City is home to one of the ugliest buildings in the world. Building supply website BuildWorld compiled tweets criticizing the appearance of some of the world's most popular buildings, and a Manhattan eyesore made the list. In fact, it was rated near the top.
NBC New York
NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?
New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
yieldpro.com
Avanath Capital Management acquires high-rise apartment community in Brooklyn for $101.25 million
Avanath Capital Management, LLC (Avanath), a private real estate investment management firm, announces the acquisition of 7 DeKalb, a 251-unit multifamily property located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York for $101.25 million. The acquisition of the 18-story high-rise community, purchased with equity from Avanath’s Renaissance Fund,...
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Williamsburg: I ditched a crappy building to live closer to friends
Tired of her apartment’s constant state of disrepair and longing for a nabe with a younger vibe, Emma left the Upper West Side for Williamsburg. She also ditched roommate life and ended up in a quiet one bedroom in a well-maintained building. Here’s her story. I was born...
therealdeal.com
Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx
Put another one on the whiteboard for Peter Fine. The developer plans to build a 15-story multifamily building with 333 units at 1959 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, replacing a garage and auto body shop. The 285,000-square-foot building will have 29,000 square feet of commercial space and a 43,000-square-foot community...
NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice
The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Rokstar Chicken To Bring Korean Fried Chicken To Harlem
Flushing's favorite Korean fried chicken is finally coming to Manhattan.
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC townhouse for $80M
Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known...
riverdalepress.com
‘Little cathedral’ in the Bronx begins final farewell
Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
qchron.com
City Ticket soon to go into effect 24/7
Queens residents who take advantage of discounted Long Island Rail Road tickets for travel within the city scored a big win last week when Gov. Hochul announced plans to expand the discounts from off-peak hours to 24/7 availability. In statements and additional paperwork accompanying her State of the State address...
Shake Shack, Chipotle set to open 1st locations in Bed-Stuy: reports
The burger and burrito chains are setting up shop on the ground floor of 1190 Fulton St., a newly built mixed-use building with a glass facade just north of Atlantic Avenue, Eater reported.
NBC New York
Is NYC Violating Right to Shelter Law? Woman Sleeps in Car Due to ‘Inhumane' Conditions
There are new allegations that New York City is violating the right to shelter for women entering its homeless system, as some say poor conditions, long delays and accommodations for migrants are causing them to choose the streets instead. Kathia Wiscovitch, a victim of domestic violence, says applying for a...
Bronx council member calls for investment to shorten public transportation waiting times
Bronx Council Member Amanda Farias said New Yorkers should not have to rely on an unreliable service.
News 12
NYC health centers offering services to those suffering from long-COVID
Health centers located in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn want those suffering from long-COVID to know help is nearby. NYC Health + Hospitals has three COVID-19 centers in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn offering several services for New Yorkers suffering from long-COVID. Dr. Ted Long walked News 12 crews through...
Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Two home invasion suspects entered an apartment near the intersection of West 184th Street and Wadsworth Avenue while the 29-year-old occupant was inside. Police said the resident was about to leave when the two men forced their way into the apartment. Once inside, they grabbed kitchen knives and clothing before fleeing. The resident was not injured. The incident took place on December 26th, but the NYPD released photos of the suspects today. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA The post Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Memorial mass to take place for Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora, NYPD officers who were fatally shot
Exactly one year ago, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot by a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call.
Comments / 0