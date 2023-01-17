ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?

New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yieldpro.com

Avanath Capital Management acquires high-rise apartment community in Brooklyn for $101.25 million

Avanath Capital Management, LLC (Avanath), a private real estate investment management firm, announces the acquisition of 7 DeKalb, a 251-unit multifamily property located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York for $101.25 million. The acquisition of the 18-story high-rise community, purchased with equity from Avanath’s Renaissance Fund,...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx

Put another one on the whiteboard for Peter Fine. The developer plans to build a 15-story multifamily building with 333 units at 1959 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, replacing a garage and auto body shop. The 285,000-square-foot building will have 29,000 square feet of commercial space and a 43,000-square-foot community...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice

The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC townhouse for $80M

Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

‘Little cathedral’ in the Bronx begins final farewell

Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
BRONX, NY
qchron.com

City Ticket soon to go into effect 24/7

Queens residents who take advantage of discounted Long Island Rail Road tickets for travel within the city scored a big win last week when Gov. Hochul announced plans to expand the discounts from off-peak hours to 24/7 availability. In statements and additional paperwork accompanying her State of the State address...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

NYC health centers offering services to those suffering from long-COVID

Health centers located in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn want those suffering from long-COVID to know help is nearby. NYC Health + Hospitals has three COVID-19 centers in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn offering several services for New Yorkers suffering from long-COVID. Dr. Ted Long walked News 12 crews through...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment

NEW YORK, NY – Two home invasion suspects entered an apartment near the intersection of West 184th Street and Wadsworth Avenue while the 29-year-old occupant was inside. Police said the resident was about to leave when the two men forced their way into the apartment. Once inside, they grabbed kitchen knives and clothing before fleeing. The resident was not injured. The incident took place on December 26th, but the NYPD released photos of the suspects today. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA The post Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

