Two years after he was murdered, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Detectives are still searching for the killer of Donald Patrick Junior. According to Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at about 9:12 pm, 38-year-old Patrick was shot and killed as he left work at Hooters restaurant at 5538 Bay Road in Kochville Township. A passerby described the suspect as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and reported seeing the person running from the scene toward the nearby Walmart. A K-9 unit tracked the suspect’s scent until it went cold presumably because the person got into a vehicle.
The former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety is being charged with a crime. Michael Cecchini is accused of assaulting a teen in downtown Bay City the night of September 17. Cecchini claims the teen and his two friends were disturbing the peace while riding electric scooters outside his apartment. Cell phone and body camera video show Cecchini jab the teen in the midsection with a flashlight. He was placed on administrative leave by the city while state police investigated the incident, forwarding the case to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.
