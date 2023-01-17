For the first time in four years, Baylor women's tennis coach Joey Scrivano doesn't have All-Americans Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana around. Top-of-the-lineup singles players for the last three years and doubles All-Americans last season, Krywoj and Herrero Linana finished their eligibility during a 16-9 season that ended with a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO