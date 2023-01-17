Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
Related
The Daily South
These College Dairies Are Serving More Than Education
Southern colleges and universities have special treats on their campuses: dairies and creameries. Colleges with strong agricultural programs share the bounty of their crops and classwork with the public and community. From Mississippi to South Carolina, working college dairies offer everything from cured cheeses to ice cream. These aren’t just...
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Entrepreneur to Board of Directors
(Rutherford County, TN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that H. Laws McCullough III, co-owner of Murfreesboro-based healthcare software company Provident Solutions, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. Mr. McCullough is a 7th-generation resident of Rutherford County and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He is well known in the community as “Brother.”
wgnsradio.com
Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust to Meet Tuesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust will meet Tuesday at the Municipal Airport Business Center. This will be the first meeting conducted on the management of proceeds derived by the sale of the Murfreesboro Electric Department. Middle Tennessee Electric purchased Murfreesboro Electric...
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
Fisk Addresses Student Housing Demand By Creating Dorm Rooms With Shipping Containers
Black liberal arts college Fisk University has been making headlines recently for taking the appropriate action to decrease the high demand for student housing in Nashville, Tennessee. According to NBC News, it includes converting “dozens of shipping containers” into dorm rooms. During an interview with the publication, Jens...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
wgnsradio.com
City Manager appoints Sam Huddleston as Assistant City Manager for Engineering and Economic Development
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall has appointed Sam Huddleston to serve as Assistant City Manager for Engineering and Economic Development in the City Manager’s Office. Huddleston has served as Executive Director for the reorganized Development Services Division since July 2018. Huddleston takes over for retiring Assistant City Manager Gary Whitaker who retired January 17, 2023, after 35 years of service.
wgnsradio.com
Special Fundraiser to Take Middle and High School Students Shopping for School Clothes in Rutherford County
Clothing for Rutherford County middle and high school students can sometimes lead to problems in the classroom. Sadly, these superficial problems often lead to bullying. SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox stated…. SRO Sam Trubee recognized the growing problem and worked towards a goal of helping less fortunate middle and high school...
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations
(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
murfreesboro.com
New Siegel Park Indoor Soccer Field
Check out this sneak peek at the new Siegel Park Indoor Soccer Field. This place is absolutely huge! A big thanks to Nate Williams from Murfreesboro Parks and Rec for letting us in and showing us around.
WSMV
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
wgnsradio.com
Friends of Linebaugh Library Celebrate New Location
(Murfreesboro, TN) After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Public Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.
wgnsradio.com
2-Murfreesboro Brewers to Help with Litter Cleanup Effort Through the TN Craft Brewers Guild
(Middle Tennessee) Two Murfreesboro beer brewers are lending a helping hand in the “Pick Up For A Pint” event this Saturday. During the special day, craft beer fans will gather at more than 20 breweries statewide this weekend and enjoy a local beverage, which will be secondary to the task ahead of them.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
WSMV
Car burglaries on the rise in Brentwood
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Sam’s Club features World Food Champion
Pictured above – Food Champion Sunny Moody Lynn will feature free custom recipes this weekend at Sams Club in Cookeville. Sampling program will be Thursday Jan. 19 through Saturday Jan. 21. Cookeville – Putnam County foodies are in for a real treat this weekend. A pilot program between Sam’s...
2 guns recovered from Nashville high schools
Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
Comments / 0