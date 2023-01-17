Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend weather: Return to chilly weather ahead of rain on Sunday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Get ready for a return to chilly weather, with lows below freezing, ahead of rain on Sunday. The low Friday night will drop to the mid-20s, with highs all weekend around 50, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50% chance of showers...
WBKO
Heavy rain and strong storms possible Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We caught a break between rains Tuesday, one that came with unseasonably WARM temperatures! The warmth hangs around into Wednesday, the sunshine does not. Expect clouds to increase tonight as a potent storm system moves out of the High Plains and east toward the Ohio...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected overnight, some potentially severe
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. Showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, will move across the Mid State. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated spin-up tornado will be possible, especially west of I-65, before midnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of homes in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy winds have caused downed trees and power outages affecting over 4,400 people in Clarksville and Montgomery County. At 1:50 p.m., CDE Lightband had 1,500 customers without power, mainly in the Crossland Avenue area in south Clarksville. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
I-65 partially reopens in Robertson County
The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 3 a.m. near mile marker 117.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Cedar Hill Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Night
CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Cedar Hill home is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday night. The home is located on Turnersville Rd about halfway between Hwy 49 and 256. MAP The first call came into 911 just before midnight Friday night.
Water restrictions lifted for Clarksville residents following line rupture
The city of Clarksville is rolling back water restrictions as the work to repair a water main leak has been completed.
Injuries reported following head-on crash on Tiny Town Road
Crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Clarksville.
Major water line ruptures in Clarksville, water restrictions in place
According to the City of Clarksville, mandatory water restrictions are effective immediately after a 30-inch water transmission line leak. Emergency repairs are underway.
WSMV
Water outage reported in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Water Issues Boil Advisory For 7,000 Block Of Lafayette Road
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for portions of Lafayette Road and some connecting roads in South Christian County. Christian County Water District had a main line break on Lafayette Road on Wednesday, January 18. After isolating with valves to repair the leak, CCWD is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between 7150 – 8050 Lafayette Rd. The advisory also includes homes between 3240 – 3690 Locust Grove Rd, 2850 – 3705 Memory Lane, and all addresses on Old Palmyra Rd.
WSMV
Dickson Co. residents fear proposed 32-mile gas pipeline could explode
Dickson Co., Tenn. (WSMV) - An energy company proposed a plan to build a 32-mile long natural gas pipeline through three Middle Tennessee counties. It comes as the Tennessee Valley Authority plans to shut down their Cumberland fossil plant in the next few years. Now some people in Dickson County are living in the proposed “explosion zone” designated by energy company Kinder Morgan.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Guthrie Explosion
Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
whopam.com
Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville
Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
WSMV
911 call, good Samaritan detail water rescue of teens at Springfield dam
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 911 call and a good Samaritan describe the rescue efforts that helped pull two teenage girls out of the water below a dam and prevented two teenaged girls from drowning. The incident happened on Jan. 8 near the Robertson County Fairgrounds. One of the teenage...
Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Spring Hill
Spring Hill Police say three people have died after a crash on Highway 31 between a small SUV and car.
fox17.com
Police: Three killed in Spring Hill car crash identified
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people died Friday morning in a Spring Hill wreck, police have confirmed. The victims have been identified as Linda Joyce Horton of Spring Hill, David Horton of Spring Hill and Crystal McPherson of Columbia. McPherson is originally from Arizona. It happened 6:15 a.m....
