NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO