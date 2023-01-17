ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Weekend weather: Return to chilly weather ahead of rain on Sunday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Get ready for a return to chilly weather, with lows below freezing, ahead of rain on Sunday. The low Friday night will drop to the mid-20s, with highs all weekend around 50, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50% chance of showers...
WBKO

Heavy rain and strong storms possible Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We caught a break between rains Tuesday, one that came with unseasonably WARM temperatures! The warmth hangs around into Wednesday, the sunshine does not. Expect clouds to increase tonight as a potent storm system moves out of the High Plains and east toward the Ohio...
WSMV

Coldest night of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Cedar Hill Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Night

CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Cedar Hill home is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday night. The home is located on Turnersville Rd about halfway between Hwy 49 and 256. MAP The first call came into 911 just before midnight Friday night.
WSMV

Water outage reported in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
whvoradio.com

Christian County Water Issues Boil Advisory For 7,000 Block Of Lafayette Road

The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for portions of Lafayette Road and some connecting roads in South Christian County. Christian County Water District had a main line break on Lafayette Road on Wednesday, January 18. After isolating with valves to repair the leak, CCWD is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between 7150 – 8050 Lafayette Rd. The advisory also includes homes between 3240 – 3690 Locust Grove Rd, 2850 – 3705 Memory Lane, and all addresses on Old Palmyra Rd.
WSMV

Dickson Co. residents fear proposed 32-mile gas pipeline could explode

Dickson Co., Tenn. (WSMV) - An energy company proposed a plan to build a 32-mile long natural gas pipeline through three Middle Tennessee counties. It comes as the Tennessee Valley Authority plans to shut down their Cumberland fossil plant in the next few years. Now some people in Dickson County are living in the proposed “explosion zone” designated by energy company Kinder Morgan.
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Guthrie Explosion

Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
whopam.com

Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville

Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
fox17.com

Police: Three killed in Spring Hill car crash identified

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people died Friday morning in a Spring Hill wreck, police have confirmed. The victims have been identified as Linda Joyce Horton of Spring Hill, David Horton of Spring Hill and Crystal McPherson of Columbia. McPherson is originally from Arizona. It happened 6:15 a.m....
