ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Blogging Big Blue

US bond prices are showing signs of weakness amid rising inflation

The US bond market may have undervalued the risk of inflation too much, according to mounting concerns. Yields have dropped dramatically over the previous two months, and this is mostly owing to lessening fears of inflation. That is to say, inflation-protected yields, often known as “real yields,” have fallen by a smaller amount than their nominal counterparts. Their underwhelming showing is indicative of dwindling interest in hedges against inflation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy