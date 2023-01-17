Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Regina King remembers her late son in moving tribute
Regina King has paid tribute to her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., nearly one year after his death. King on Instagram Thursday shared video of a lantern glowing in the sky on what would have been Alexander’s 27th birthday. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” she captioned the video. “As...
Dolly Parton’s new music includes ’80 for Brady’ track with some heavy hitters
What do you get when you take a movie about a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans and a song written by Diane Warren sung by Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry?. You get the single “Gonna Be You,” which debuted Friday...
