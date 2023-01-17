ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
KTVZ

Regina King remembers her late son in moving tribute

Regina King has paid tribute to her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., nearly one year after his death. King on Instagram Thursday shared video of a lantern glowing in the sky on what would have been Alexander’s 27th birthday. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” she captioned the video. “As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy