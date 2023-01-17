ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley High School Cheer 2023 Try Outs!

The 2023 NHS Cheerleading Try Outs will take place; June 6th, June 7th, and June 8th @ NHS 3:30pm-6pm. If you have any questions regarding cheer, please reach out to Head Coach, Laura Feraco – lferaco@nutleyschools.org.
SEC ECADA Swim County Champion – Nead Kojic!

Yesterday, 1/16/2023, the Essex County Swim meet took place @ NJIT. One of Nutley’s own, Senior, Nead Kojic, hit a new personal best time of 58.77 in the 100 Breaststroke landing him as the Essex County Champion, first time in NHS History!. Congratulations Nead!
Boys Varsity Bowling beats Irvington 5 – 2

The Raider Varsity Bowling team defeated Irvington 5-2 in three close matches. Nutley, Irvington and Montclair are battling for the conference lead. Joe Duca lead the team (243 game, 572 series), Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi (183 game, 504 series), Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi (168 game, 463 series), Kalvin Wong (214 game, 520 series) contributed in the win.
Raiders Produce PRs Galore, Medals Earned by Freshmen Ranges and Lee at Mid Winter Classic

The Nutley Raider Track and Field team made the long trip back down to the once hallowed grounds of the Bennett Center, named after the bad guy in the 1985 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Commando, to compete in the now famous Mid-Winter Classic. The meet was, in a word, large with 45 schools from all over the Garden State taking their yellow limousines to Toms River for the meet. Most events had well over 100 competitors in them, the 55 dash being the most crowded with 588 competitors.. The Raiders showed that hard work and dedication to practice does pay off producing an astounding forty-six PRs during the competition. For many of the Raiders competing, it was their final meet of the season and they did not disappoint, rising to the occasion and producing PRs, top finishes and two medals.
Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Barringer 50 – 47

The Raiders entered the 4th quarter down by a point, but turnovers proved to be the difference, as they lost to Barringer, 50-47. Senior Anthony Pinal lead the Raiders with 14 points, and Junior Erik Thompson added 12. Nutley will play host to Cedar Grove on Saturday at 1:30pm, in...
