cbs17
Fayetteville sees converting hotels into rental units as a solution to affordable housing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A New York City-based redeveloper wants to the turn the old Holiday Inn and Bordeaux Convention Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville into apartments. “The only way to grow the economy in Fayetteville is to get this type of housing moving,” David Mitchell, the co-Founder...
5 people win their Fair Share
LUMBERTON —The Lumber River United Way celebrated a successful 2022 Campaign, meeting a goal of $625,000 before the end of the year.
Food bank calls for help
The Salemburg Christian Food Bank has aided those in need of food relentlessly and they continue to do so without fail. Now, they are calling
Up and Coming Weekly
Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center
Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
thewestsidegazette.com
RATS in the Temple
As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.
WRAL
Cumberland County schools still using bottled water
Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary schools in Cumberland County have been drinking bottled water for three years due to safety concerns after thousands of wells in the area were tainted with "forever chemicals" from a Chemours plant. Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary...
richmondobserver
’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards
ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville City Council approves recommendations to limit how much waste the city collects
The Fayetteville City Council approved, by a vote of 8-1, recommendations to amend the city’s waste collection ordinance at the Jan. 9 council meeting. Changes to the ordinance include limiting the amount of trash, recycling, yard waste and limbs that can be collected from people’s homes each week.
Food Lion Deals Jan. 18-24: Whole chicken, pork loin, Oscar Mayer Beef Franks, turkey sausage, celery, Buy 5 Save $5 promo
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 18 including celery, whole chicken, pork loin, Oscar Mayer Beef Franks, turkey sausage, Morning Star Farms products, SeaPak seafood, Classico Pasta Sauce, Kraft Barbecue Sauce, glazed doughnuts, a Buy 5 Save $5 promotion and more.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church prepares for future Life Center in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Donnie Bennett, pastor at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, said the church plans to hopefully break ground on a new Life Center in 2024. The Life Center would consist of a multi-purpose building with a full gym and stage, that would also function for weddings, their summer camp programs and potentially an after school program.
'An amazing ride': Retiring Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins reflects on her service
In less than two weeks, a big transition is coming to Fayetteville's police department as Chief Gina Hawkins is set to retire.
SUV wedged under truck, NC 210 closed near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area. Very...
cbs17
Police seek larceny, assault suspect at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police are asking the public to help them identify a man and a car they said might have information about a larceny and assault at Lowe’s Home Improvement. At about 1:05 p.m. Thursday, officers said the car was seen on surveillance...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
bladenonline.com
Construction Work To Close Cape Fear Valley-Fayetteville’s Main Entrance This Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE – Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center will close its main entrance and part of the main driveway into the hospital to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic. This closure will last through Sunday evening to allow for the installation of a second construction crane as part of the ongoing Valley Pavilion expansion.
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raeford shooting
Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on Wednesday.
bladenonline.com
Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County
**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
Man injured in shooting drives to Fayetteville gas station for help
Cumberland County Sheriffs is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting and drove to a gas station for help.
NC substation shot, energy company confirms; reported shooting comes almost 2 months after Moore County vandalism
The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an apparent gunshot was discovered.
