Fayetteville, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center

Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thewestsidegazette.com

RATS in the Temple

As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Cumberland County schools still using bottled water

Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary schools in Cumberland County have been drinking bottled water for three years due to safety concerns after thousands of wells in the area were tainted with "forever chemicals" from a Chemours plant. Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Food Lion Deals Jan. 18-24: Whole chicken, pork loin, Oscar Mayer Beef Franks, turkey sausage, celery, Buy 5 Save $5 promo

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 18 including celery, whole chicken, pork loin, Oscar Mayer Beef Franks, turkey sausage, Morning Star Farms products, SeaPak seafood, Classico Pasta Sauce, Kraft Barbecue Sauce, glazed doughnuts, a Buy 5 Save $5 promotion and more.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County

**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.

