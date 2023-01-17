As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

