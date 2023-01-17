ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clerk Position – Elk Township (Gloucester County)

P/T MUNICIPAL COURT VIOLATIONS/RECORDING CLERK POSITION – Must have strong organizational and communication skills. Responsibilities include but not limited to: filing, ticket data entry, answering phones, working with public, processing payments, recording court sessions. Salary commensurate with experience and initiative. Send Resume Before 2/2/23, to: Township of Elk, Attn: Municipal Court, 680 Whig Lane, Monroeville, NJ 08343. Elk Township is an equal opportunity employer.
