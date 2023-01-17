Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Vets in suicidal crisis to receive free emergency care anywhere they seek it- maybe
A new policy took effect nationwide Thursday, allowing veterans in suicidal crisis to go to any health care facility for emergency treatment—for free. But there's some concern over how Oregon vets can get emergency care benefits in the midst of a mental health workforce shortage.
centraloregondaily.com
Free emergency health care for veterans in crisis now available
Veterans in acute suicidal crisis can now get emergency health care for free, according to the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs. And they can get the benefit even if they aren't enrolled in VA health care. Those veterans can now go to any VA or non-VA health care facility...
Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill
The Oregon hospital industry wants the Legislature to increase the number of nurses – in part by using state money for incentive programs to help hospitals hire and train nurses. The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the state’s 62 hospitals, on Wednesday released details of its proposals for addressing the nursing […] The post Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
‘Too early to tell’: Measure 110 setbacks come into focus in audit
The state is calling on the Oregon Health Authority after an audit uncovered setbacks in the implementation of Measure 110 which decriminalizes drug possession.
Following Washington County's example, bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon
A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021.
kezi.com
“Too early to tell” on success or failure of Measure 110, state audit finds
SALEM, Ore. -- Ballot Measure 110, a 2020 measure approved by Oregon voters that seeks to overhaul how the state handles drug crimes, is still too young to discern its effectiveness, according to an audit commissioned by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.
Primate research center in Oregon leads nation in violations
State lawmakers want to mandate more detailed reporting. In August 2020, an employee at Oregon Health and Science University inadvertently put two monkeys inside a cage-washing machine. One was scalded and died, and the other had to be euthanized. The year before, staff left a cage full of prairie voles without water, killing five of them. The year before that, another monkey had to be euthanized after becoming ensnared by pipes inside its own cage.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon's new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she'll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
WWEEK
Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness
On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state's biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It's a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S. and the nation's highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children.
focushillsboro.com
A Bill Would Make Oregon Beef Cows No Longer Need To Be Vaccinated Against Brucellosis
Currently, there is a bill in the Oregon legislature that would remove the requirement for ranchers to vaccinate beef cows against brucellosis. Cattle that the highly infectious bacterial illness known as brucellosis often end up having abortions on their own. Humans can catch it by eating raw or undercooked animal products like milk or meat.
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant still only on the horizon as Oregon cases and hospitalizations continue to fall
Oregon health officials reported a 16% drop in newly identified coronavirus cases this week and an 9% drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, pointing to an apparent lull before the highly transmissible XBB.1.5 subvariant spreads into Oregon. Just under 240 hospital beds were occupied with people who had tested positive for the...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water
Three years ago, eight environmental groups asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do something about nitrate contamination in drinking water in northeast Oregon. In a Jan. 16, 2020 petition, they said that for more than 30 years the state had failed to stop nitrate pollution from farm fertilizers, animal manure and industrial wastewater from […]
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon’s attorney general focused on consumer privacy, labor trafficking, crime victims, ghost guns
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum wants the Legislature to address consumer privacy, labor trafficking and sales of untraceable firearms this session. Rosenblum released on Tuesday her legislative agenda, which stems in part from task forces on consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Rosenblum also said she wants to ensure abortion rights in Oregon are preserved in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to enact abortion restrictions.
thelundreport.org
‘Microdosing’ allowed under Oregon’s new psilocybin program
Oregon health officials have finalized regulations for the controlled use of mushroom psilocybin, spelling out how people can access the groundbreaking program to seek relief from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or other reasons. The regulations also cover a surprisingly controversial question: How much of the psychedelic substance can and should be taken?
Study: Oregon makes top 10 states spending the most on rent
Oregonians are spending more of their income on rent than most other renters in the U.S., a study conducted by moving experts with Forbes Home shows.
KXL
Almost 240 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. – 239 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 33 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 update shows that the state’s test positivity rate is almost 8 percent.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Kotek’s Homeless Order Omits Rural Oregon
On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state's biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It's a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the nation's highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children. But the order covers only 11 counties, omitting 25 rural counties in Eastern Oregon and along the coast. That's because those counties did not meet the threshold of an increase in homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022. On Jan. 11, lawmakers representing Oregon's Coastal Caucus sent Kotek a letter of protest, noting rural counties already have far fewer resources than urban ones and face challenges just as severe. The letter urged Kotek to extend the same level of concern to rural Oregon "as you have demonstrated to the rest of the state." Kotek said Jan. 17 her initial allocation "underrepresents the need" in rural counties and encouraged them to formally apply for aid.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon's new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen.
Oregon bill could allow school staff to give kids naloxone without parent permission
Children 13 years old and younger are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than other age groups, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shared by the nonprofit Families against Fentanyl.
