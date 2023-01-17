ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

leesburg-news.com

Man with loaded 9mm handgun jailed after Eustis traffic stop

An Orlando man was caught carrying a concealed weapon without a permit when the car he was riding in was pulled over for speeding in Eustis. Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, a Eustis police officer saw a gray Volkswagen headed south at a high speed on County Road 452 near County Road 19A. Radar measured the speed at 57 mph in a 40-mph zone. The officer pulled over the vehicle and spoke with the female driver and her male passenger, 32-year-old Jonathan Lamar Lee.
EUSTIS, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Woman in custody after fatally shooting terminally ill husband at Florida hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband at a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself inside his room, authorities said. Update 4:35 p.m. EST Jan. 21: During a Saturday afternoon news conference, officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department said the woman was taken into custody after she fatally shot her husband at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stabbing victim airlifted after attack on Main Street in Leesburg

A suspect with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after stabbing a man on Main Street in Leesburg. Leesburg officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of West Main Street when a 911 call was received regarding a stabbing at that location. Officers made contact with the victim who was suffering from a stab wound on the top left side of his rib cage according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash

The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail

A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
UMATILLA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say

Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say. Sanford Police said detectives are still trying to identify a man who was shot and killed after they said he tried carjacking an employee behind a bar. The employee's father described his daughter as a fighter who suffered lots of bruises during the attack but is doing alright.
SANFORD, FL
leesburg-news.com

Suspect tracked down in brazen theft attempt at jewelry kiosk at Lake Square Mall

A suspect has been arrested in a brazen attempt to steal jewelry from a kiosk at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. Craig Austin Campbell, 31, of Weirsdale, had been sought by both Leesburg police and Lake County sheriff’s deputies for the burglary of the Gold Center shop at the mall as well as the theft of gold, diamonds and jewelry valued at $7,705 from the Carlton Collection booth at Renninger’s Flea Market in Mount Dora. He is also suspected of stealing a chainsaw from Lowe’s home improvement in Leesburg.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart

A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
WILMINGTON, NC
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL

