Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Related
leesburg-news.com
Man with loaded 9mm handgun jailed after Eustis traffic stop
An Orlando man was caught carrying a concealed weapon without a permit when the car he was riding in was pulled over for speeding in Eustis. Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, a Eustis police officer saw a gray Volkswagen headed south at a high speed on County Road 452 near County Road 19A. Radar measured the speed at 57 mph in a 40-mph zone. The officer pulled over the vehicle and spoke with the female driver and her male passenger, 32-year-old Jonathan Lamar Lee.
Woman in custody after shooting terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said in a press conference that the woman is in custody after officers coaxed her out of the hospital room. Police said they are currently negotiating with a woman who shot her husband at a Daytona Beach hospital. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
2 teens, adult charged in shooting death of missing Sumter County juvenile
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two teens and a man were arrested in connection with the death of missing juvenile Jontae Solomon Haywood, who was later found shot to death, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Tervaris Eugene Jackson Jr.,...
Woman in custody after fatally shooting terminally ill husband at Florida hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband at a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself inside his room, authorities said. Update 4:35 p.m. EST Jan. 21: During a Saturday afternoon news conference, officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department said the woman was taken into custody after she fatally shot her husband at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach.
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot by deputies in Lake County standoff dies after taken to hospital, officials say
CLERMONT, Fla. - A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with deputies in Lake County has died. Donald Charles Brady, 59, was taken to the hospital after being shot by deputies, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said, and he later died. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded...
WESH
Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting, killing Orange County mother buying food
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in the case of a young mother shot and killed last week. Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found shot in a car on North Powers Drive on Thursday night. "We just couldn't understand anything you know....
leesburg-news.com
Stabbing victim airlifted after attack on Main Street in Leesburg
A suspect with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after stabbing a man on Main Street in Leesburg. Leesburg officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of West Main Street when a 911 call was received regarding a stabbing at that location. Officers made contact with the victim who was suffering from a stab wound on the top left side of his rib cage according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash
The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
leesburg-news.com
Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail
A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
click orlando
Woman dies after being struck while walking across State Road A1A in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman died after being struck by a van Friday while walking across State Road A1A in Ormond-By-The-Sea, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred northbound as the van approached Margaret Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say
Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say. Sanford Police said detectives are still trying to identify a man who was shot and killed after they said he tried carjacking an employee behind a bar. The employee's father described his daughter as a fighter who suffered lots of bruises during the attack but is doing alright.
leesburg-news.com
Suspect tracked down in brazen theft attempt at jewelry kiosk at Lake Square Mall
A suspect has been arrested in a brazen attempt to steal jewelry from a kiosk at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. Craig Austin Campbell, 31, of Weirsdale, had been sought by both Leesburg police and Lake County sheriff’s deputies for the burglary of the Gold Center shop at the mall as well as the theft of gold, diamonds and jewelry valued at $7,705 from the Carlton Collection booth at Renninger’s Flea Market in Mount Dora. He is also suspected of stealing a chainsaw from Lowe’s home improvement in Leesburg.
Man accused of strangling his wife in their Delaney Park home found competent to stand trial
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man accused of murdering his wife in their Delaney Park home has been found competent to stand trial. David Tronnes was back in front of judge in Orange County on Friday morning. He’s accused of beating and strangling his wife Shanti Cooper-Tronnes in 2018.
fox35orlando.com
Man who attacked Sanford bar employee shot, killed by victim's boyfriend, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A man who tried to carjack an employee of a Sanford bar early Thursday was shot and killed by the employee's boyfriend, according to police. Officers of the Sanford Police Department responded to George's Tavern on South French Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.
Man wanted on charges apprehended after helicopter chase
A man with an outstanding warrant was apprehended by deputies after evading capture from police helicopter during a 30 minute chase on Friday afternoon.
villages-news.com
Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart
A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
flaglerlive.com
In a First in Flagler, Sheriff Goes Civil Route to Evict Repeat Drug Offenders in Mondex
For the first time in the county, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office invoked a civil nuisance abatement law to evict a homeowner from a homesteaded property that had been used “to facilitate criminal activity,” including drug use and sales, according to the judge’s order granting the eviction.
Armed security guard accused of raping 15-year-old girl at Florida movie theater
An armed security guard is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at an Ocala movie theater.
Comments / 5