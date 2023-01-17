A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.

