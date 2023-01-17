Read full article on original website
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cleveland Cavaliers get what they deserve for disrespecting game, undermanned Golden State Warriors
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took just one minute for an incensed J.B. Bickerstaff to make his feelings abundantly clear following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ incomprehensible loss to the undermanned Golden State Warriors Friday night. It was short. To the point. Anything but sweet. “We didn’t respect the game. It’s that...
"Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Are Punishing LeBron James For The Russell Westbrook Trade," Claims Kendrick Perkins
Kendrick Perkins makes a huge claim about Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss punishing LeBron James for the Russell Westbrook trade.
Chris Fedor: Cavs are going to realize trade options for a wing aren't upgrades over what they have
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com explains why the Cleveland Cavaliers may get to the deadline and find their wing options via trade may not be upgrades.
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
Report: Browns assistant coach interviews for new role
He previously coached with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota
No. 19 Maple Heights stuns No. 3 Garfield Heights, 48-47, for 10th straight win: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up by a point down the stretch, Garfield Heights could not extend its lead. Instead, Maple Heights’ Michael Lewandowski scored in the final 10 seconds off an inbounds pass under the basket Friday night to give the Mustangs a 48-47 win to shock the Bulldogs.
NBA world reacts to blooper filled play in Warriors-Cavaliers game
Late in the first half of Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors led 63-57 and were hoping to build on that lead. Golden State’s Ty Jerome drove toward the lane and attempted a shot from the right side. That’s when things went haywire. Jerome’s shot missed. His teammate, Kevon Looney, was Read more... The post NBA world reacts to blooper filled play in Warriors-Cavaliers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pitt offers three-star 2023 running back out of Ohio
The Pitt coaching staff has offered a Class of 2023 running back just weeks before Signing Day. Edward Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back out of Ohio, announced that he was offered by Pitt on Thursday. Robinson, whose other FBS offers include Akron, Bowling Green, Ohio, Central Michigan, and Eastern Michigan, is a 247Sports three-star prospect.
Should Phoenix Suns 'blow it up'? Charles Barkley thinks so
Charles Barkley will rejoin his Phoenix Suns teammates from the 1992-93 squad that reached the NBA finals this weekend as they’ll be honored at halftime of Saturday’s game against Indiana at Footprint Center. He recently said the current Suns (21-24) shouldn’t remain intact. ...
Would DeAndre Hopkins fit with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lot has happened since Part 1 of the Hey, Mary Kay! podcast from earlier this week, but finally here is the long-awaited Part 2. Recorded before the Jim Schwartz hire, Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss a number of Browns topics brought up by our Football Insider subscribers.
