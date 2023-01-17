Late in the first half of Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors led 63-57 and were hoping to build on that lead. Golden State’s Ty Jerome drove toward the lane and attempted a shot from the right side. That’s when things went haywire. Jerome’s shot missed. His teammate, Kevon Looney, was Read more... The post NBA world reacts to blooper filled play in Warriors-Cavaliers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO