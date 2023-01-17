ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
hnibnews.com

Connecticut HS Hockey – Game Highlights: Festa Has 8-Point Game; Woodstock, NDWH, Prep Enjoy Success Vs. RI Opponents

– In a battle of unbeatens in Division 2, North Haven beat Woodstock Academy 5-1 behind two goals from senior Alex Petersen. The Centaurs, who got a short-handed goal from Maxx Corradi, had scored 54 times in their first seven games. Later in the week, the Centaurs bounced back to beat Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) 2-1 on a 55-save effort by Dante Sousa.
CONNECTICUT STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

“We currently don’t have any legal protections for forests like this” - Nathan Cornell

Nathan Cornell considers it the finest stand of beeches in Rhode Island. “They look really impressive this time of year because the leaves turn a metallic, coppery-gold color that stands out against the white bark,” he explains, motioning towards a grove of the old-growth forest near the Community College of Rhode Island. Fog billows eerily from a swamp behind the grove, tracing a frosty rime upon trees which were ancient when the Knight Campus was still the Knight Estate.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Former Hendricken QB Lynch joins team at Pitt

(WPRI) – Former Bishop Hendricken quarterback David Lynch has taken his talents to one of the best conferences in the country. The former Hawk is now a Pitt Panther. He accepted a Preferred Walk-On spot from a program that has finished in the Top 25 the last two years.
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 19, 2023

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. The fishing hasn’t been lock and load, but most anglers are being rewarded for grinding out some time on the rail. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall. That’s the path Joseph Michael Polisena Jr. traveled to Monday night’s historic swearing-in after successfully succeeding his father as Mayor of the Town of Johnston, where they both were born. Along the way, Polisena Jr. earned three law degrees...
JOHNSTON, RI
B98.5

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA

