Pharr, TX

KRGV

Edinburg CISD holds mass shooting training for multiple agencies

Eight months after the school shooting in Uvalde, school district law enforcement officers continue their mass shooting training. The Edinburg CISD Swat team had their turn Friday. Dummies covered the playground at Magee Elementary in Edinburg. It was all part of a training held by Edinburg CISD, geared towards mass...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force

Brownsville Independent School District is expanding their police force. The district’s police chief says that 14 new officers have been added to the department. The police chief says, although they have several officers at their campuses, they want to keep adding more.
KRGV

Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge

The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Border Patrol agent headed to prison for cocaine smuggling

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent will head to federal prison for attempting to aid and abet smuggling cocaine through a checkpoint, announced the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday. Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 23, La Joya, pleaded guilty Dec. 17, 2021. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Pena […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested at US-Mexico border with $10K in undeclared cash

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said. Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate. A criminal […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Harlingen CISD student in custody after threat made against campus

A student with the Harlingen Independent School District is in custody in connection to a threat that circulated at Dr. Abraham P. Cano Freshman Academy, the district said. The threat was made through text and circulated throughout the school, district spokeswoman Brianna Vela said. The Harlingen Police Department and the...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Red mare found in Alto Bonito; owner unknown

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a stray horse found two weeks ago. The horse is described as a red mare with white stripes on its face. On Jan. 7, sheriff’s deputies found the mare near 550 Toppenish Street in Alto Bonito. The stray […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
sbnewspaper.com

SB resident heads to prison

BROWNSVILLE—A 22-year-old man, illegally residing in San Benito, has been ordered to federal prison following multiple convictions, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Edgar Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to harboring undocumented individuals within the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being an alien...
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Brownsville man accused of filing false police report arrested

A Brownsville man accused of filing a false police report was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the intersection of FM1847 and Palo Verde in reference to an aggravated robbery. When deputies arrived at the location, they...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Local business robbery attempt, ongoing search for suspect

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is ongoing after a robbery attempt occurred on Sunday at a local business in Harlingen. On Jan. 15, Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to La Mexico Store located on 14737 U.S. 83 in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery. According to a press release from CCSO, there was […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Suspects in Starr County shooting arrested near Houston

Two suspects wanted in connection with a New Year's shooting in Starr County were arrested near the city of Houston, the Starr County Sheriff's Office announced. Heliberto Clarke and Earon Clark are in the custody of the Pasadena Police Department on multiple charges following a shooting that occurred in the city of Escobares at the beginning of the year.
STARR COUNTY, TX
newsnationnow.com

For Texas border officials, cartel drones are the latest headache

HIDALGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Human smuggling in the Rio Grande Valley is a daily occurrence and a lucrative business for cartels south of the U.S.-Mexico border. With all of that money on the table, organized crime outfits are investing in technology to protect their profits. Flying high above in...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man broke into business, stole four catalytic converters

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Brownsville, police said. John Anthony Garza, 31, was charged with four counts of theft of catalytic converters and burglary of a building, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Brownsville police responded to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Former Hidalgo County commissioner, two others sentenced for bribery conspiracy

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men, including the former Hidalgo County commissioner, were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a bribery conspiracy, federal prosecutors said. Former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 69, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas. The office, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Woman arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge on human smuggling charges

A 23-year-old woman wanted in Kenedy County was arrested Tuesday in the city of Hidalgo on multiple charges of human smuggling. Ashley Giselle Espinoza was arrested Saturday at the Hidalgo International Bridge as she arrived from Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. An inspection...
HIDALGO, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
HARLINGEN, TX

