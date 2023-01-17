Read full article on original website
Sunshine returns tomorrow for Central Texas & the Brazos Valley
25 WEATHER — Clouds blanketed the area for most of the day with some showers across the area. Those showers and clouds will move out as we head through tonight. Tonight will be a chilly one with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s and some breezy conditions. Those breezy conditions will stick around through the first part of tomorrow with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
Cold air, rain expected in North Texas. Will it be enough for snow?
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we're expecting:. Southerly winds return late Sunday and through the day Monday. This brings added moisture to North Texas. Meanwhile, a strengthening low moves over the Four Corners with a cold front. The expected cold front will help temperatures drop. Timeline. Monday night:
Cloudy & cool Friday in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley
CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a cloudy and cooler day today across Central Texas. Temperatures have bottomed out in the 30s and 40s before clouds moved in. Now that a thick layer of clouds is in place, don't expect a big warm-up into the afternoon. There's enough moisture in the mid-levels of the atmosphere to produce rain, but it will be falling into drier air, so much of it will evaporate.
'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?
A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
Cool weekend in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley
25 WEATHER — A weak storm system will continue to throw clouds over Central Texas through Saturday. Highs Saturday afternoon will all depend on where you are in the area. We should see some clearing west of I-35 Saturday afternoon, so highs will be in the 60s there. We should see upper 50s near I-35 and upper 40s and low 50s where the clouds hold on east of I-35. Sunday looks nice and mild with highs around 60°.
February outlook released: Here’s how our ‘snowiest’ month looks
Meteorological winter started warmer and drier than normal in December and that trend has continued into January, as is typical with a La Nina winter in Texas.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Bundle Up Buttercup Snow Is Headed To The Great State of Texas
PHOTOS: Morning cold front in Central Texas caught on camera
A cold front pushed through Central Texas Wednesday morning, dragging a line of light showers through our area.
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas
As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
