San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

UTSA

UTSA drops Sunday morning meeting to (RV) Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The UTSA men's tennis team concluded its opening weekend falling to the (RV) Oklahoma Sooners, 0-7. The Roadrunners (0-2) competed in six singles matches and three doubles matches on Sunday morning, finding themselves matched up against three ranked solo players from the Sooners. Oklahoma (2-0) didn't drop a match on the day, sweeping the Roadrunners and staying undefeated on the year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

Pair of double-doubles not enough as Roadrunners fall to Panthers

SAN ANTONIO – Both Jacob Germany and DJ Richards recorded double-doubles this afternoon, the first pair of Roadrunners to do so since Dhieu Deing and Erik Czumbel last season, as UTSA fell to FIU 77-72 at the Convocation Center. UTSA (7-14, 1-9 C-USA) was defeated on Saturday afternoon, marking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

Roadrunners to host FIU in Saturday matinee

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA will conclude its three-game home stand on Saturday, January 21 when it welcomes in its second-straight opponent from the Sunshine State, FIU. Tomorrow's game is set to tip off at 3 p.m., will be streamed on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on Ticket 760 AM.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA set to close three-game road trip at FIU

MIAMI – The UTSA women's basketball team concludes its week-long road trip, heading to Miami to play FIU on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. (CT)/1 p.m. (ET) from the Ocean Bank Convocation Center and will be streamed on ESPN+. LEADING THE ROADRUNNERS. Junior Jordyn Jenkins leads...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA drops season opener at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The UTSA women's tennis team opened its spring season as it fell 7-0 to TCU on Friday. In doubles action, the duo of Magda Tuells and Eva Beyebach fell to the Horned Frogs' Yu-Chin Tsai and Helena Narmont by a score of 6-3. The Roadrunners were not able to put together a third doubles team, automatically losing that spot. The duo of Fatima Gutierrez and Aleksandra Zlatarova were not able to finish their No. 1 doubles match against the duo of Mercedes Aristegui and Jade Otway of TCU, ending the match with TCU's duo leading 5-2.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

Roadrunners fall to No. 7 Texas in spring-opener

AUSTIN, Texas – The UTSA men's tennis team opened its 2023 spring season with a loss to seventh-ranked Texas, 0-7. The Roadrunners (0-1) competed in six singles matches and three doubles matches on Friday evening. No. 7 Texas (1-0) didn't drop a match on the evening, sweeping the board.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

