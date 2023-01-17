FORT WORTH, Texas – The UTSA women's tennis team opened its spring season as it fell 7-0 to TCU on Friday. In doubles action, the duo of Magda Tuells and Eva Beyebach fell to the Horned Frogs' Yu-Chin Tsai and Helena Narmont by a score of 6-3. The Roadrunners were not able to put together a third doubles team, automatically losing that spot. The duo of Fatima Gutierrez and Aleksandra Zlatarova were not able to finish their No. 1 doubles match against the duo of Mercedes Aristegui and Jade Otway of TCU, ending the match with TCU's duo leading 5-2.

